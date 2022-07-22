“Would be a top addition” – Blackburn Rovers plot Liverpool transfer deal: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers are hoping to capture the signing of Liverpool youngster Tyler Morton.

According to Alan Nixon, the 19-year old is a transfer target for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on if the midfielder would be a good addition to the Rovers squad…

Alfie Burns

Blackburn are in need of some midfield depth this summer after losing key personnel last year.

You’d like to think that the management at Ewood Park will have eyes on the Premier League loan market as well, given the success many of their rivals have in that market.

Morton would be a top addition, too.

He’s really highly-rated at Liverpool and has had a taste of that first-team environment. You’d argue that, at 19, he’s not had quite enough of that and a loan is needed.

At Blackburn, you’d think he’d start most weeks and get that vital experience Liverpool want, all whilst benefiting a Blackburn club that need to get motoring on the transfer front.

It ticks boxes for everyone.

Josh Cole

When you consider that Blackburn have parted ways with Bradley Johnson, Jacob Davenport and Joe Rothwell this summer, they will need to add to their options in central-midfield in the coming weeks.

Whereas it may take Tyler Morton some time to adapt to life in the Championship due to the fact that he has never played at this level before, he has shown glimpses of promise at senior level for Liverpool.

25 questions about Blackburn Rovers’ most unforgettable moments in their history – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 25 In what season did Blackburn win the Premier League? 1993-94 1994-95 1995-96 1996-97

Having recorded WhoScored match ratings of and 6.73 against FC Porto and AC Milan in the Champions League last season, the midfielder will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods in the second-tier.

By making a positive start to life at Ewood Park, Morton could eventually establish himself as an ever-present in Blackburn’s starting eleven.

Declan Harte

This is a promising signing for Blackburn, who are receiving a highly rated Liverpool academy product.

Rovers have had mixed results with previous loanees from the Premier League side, with Harvey Elliot producing a great campaign two years ago, but Leighton Clarkson struggling for game time.

Considering the loss of Joe Rothwell and Jacob Davenport, Blackburn need reinforcements in midfield so this is a positive step for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side.

This is also a strong move for Morton, who has worked his way to the fringes of Jurgen Klopp’s side. Gaining that first team experience will be a great chance to show Liverpool that he is ready for some playing time in their first team.