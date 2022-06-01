“Would be a surprising signing” – Man Utd transfer contact regarding Watford player confirmed: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Manchester United have made contact with Watford regarding the availability of goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann, as per Sky Sports Austria.

In their report, Bachmann himself confirms that there has been contact with Manchester United and the Championship club regarding his signature this summer.

“There has been contact with Manchester United. It hasn’t just fallen out of the sky. I don’t know whether the team boss [Rangnick] has a say in transfer matters,” he told Sky Sport Austria.

“Several clubs have shown interest in me – but the most intensive contacts have come from Manchester. It is a massive honour for a club like that to be interested in you.”

Bachmann confirmed that if he made the move, he would be second-choice behind Spanish international David de Gea.

With that in mind, we asked some of our writers here at FLW for their verdict on Bachmann being linked with a move to Old Trafford and whether or not the Austrian was good enough to deputise for De Gea.

Marcus Ally

This would be a surprising signing and Bachmann would not go ahead of Tom Heaton in the pecking order at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils may be on the look-out for a new second choice glovesman this summer if Dean Henderson leaves the club, but Bachmann does not fit that bill.

With four competitions for Erik ten Hag to assemble a squad for next season, United need someone to keep De Gea on his toes, not someone who will only play if the Spaniard is injured.

Bachmann is not the answer and probably would be third choice behind Heaton, once Henderson’s future is settled.

Ned Holmes

I don’t see this one.

Daniel Bachmann could be a backup goalkeeper at a Premier League club but not Manchester United.

They need someone capable of replacing David De Gea for weeks or even months at a time.

The Austrian is not at that level. As a third string this could work but this is a non starter for me.

I could understand Watford cashing it but I don’t think it’s the best move for the other two parties.

Alfie Burns

You can see why Watford would probably be open to the deal, but why Bachmann would want to go to Old Trafford and not really get a sniff of first-team football is beyond me.

Similarly, it’s not really the type of market Man United need to be looking at yet, at least not until a decision has been made on Dean Henderson’s future.

These types of transfers always seem to irk me in fairness, with some top goalkeepers – young and old – opting to go to these top six clubs and just pick up their money rather than actually playing football at a lower level.

There’s obviously an appeal to it and I can appreciate that they are representing some top clubs, like Man United.

It just never seems a good career move, which is the case for Bachmann here. He’s simply not going to be playing much football at all, which you’d think he’d want to be doing at 27.