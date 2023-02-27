“Would be a surprise to see Palace let him go” – Bristol City cast eyes over Crystal Palace player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol City are said to be casting eyes on Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that the Robins are in the market for a player with Phillips’ energy and drive this summer.

Indeed, it is said that Bristol City could try to make either a permanent move, or indeed a loan one.

With that said, we asked three of our FLW writers for their thoughts on whether or not Phillips would be a good signing for Nigel Pearson’s side.

Marcus Ally

Killian Phillips has looked a very promising up and coming talent since joining Shrewsbury Town on loan in January.

However, entering the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park next season is likely what is provoking interest over anything else, as clubs seek a bargain.

The Irishman has settled into regular senior action in very impressive fashion, but to an extent where it would be a surprise to see Palace let him go, especially with their central midfield options at first team level being nothing to rave about at the moment.

This would be an encouraging pick-up for the Robins to make as they continue to build an exciting young side at Ashton Gate, with central midfield being an area of priority in the coming windows for the club.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

You can never have too many talented young players at the club and Killian Phillips is certainly that.

As the report linking him to Ashton Gate states, he has been a stand out on loan at Shrewsbury in League One and has played a big part in the club’s push up the division.

With a contract expiring in 2024, it could be that Palace look to cash in this summer, in which case Bristol City could be in luck.

However, the logical thing for the Premier League side to do would be to get a look at the 20-year-old in the Championship before making a final decision on his future.

Indeed, then, I’d be thinking about loaning him to Bristol City this summer if they came in for him, not selling permanently just yet.

George Dagless

Potentially.

It’s probably worth seeing how the rest of the season goes for him before really deciding to make a play for him or not but he seems to be doing a decent job for Shrewsbury at the moment in League One.

He has got a couple of assists and he is clearly not afraid to get in a battle in midfield because he has picked up several yellow cards during his loan spell in League One.

I think what will help Bristol City’s cause is that Crystal Palace will surely want to see what he can do at Championship level next season and the Robins just need to see how the player does for the rest of this season before making a swoop.