“Would be a surprise to see…” – Middlesbrough face decision over 2021 arrival: The verdict

Darnell Fisher’s last competitive game of football came nearly two years ago as it remains to be seen when the defender will return for Middlesbrough.

As per a report from Teesside Live, the full-back is back training at the Riverside, however, Michael Carrick will not rush him back for Championship action.

Fisher is set to see his Boro contract expire in the summer, having agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal when he arrived from Preston North End late on during the 2021 January transfer window.

It remains to be seen how much football Fisher can play from now until the end of the season and whether a new contract could be afforded to the defender.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding the 28-year-old and whether or not they can envision Boro extending his stay at the Riverside beyond this summer…

Billy Mulley

You can never write it off fully but you would think that there is little chance that Middlesbrough will look to extend Fisher’s deal beyond the end of the season.

Perhaps the only thing that could help force a new contract is if he can return fairly swiftly and deliver some excellent performances between now and the end of the campaign.

Promotion to the Premier League remains a very real possibility and should that happen, it would be increasingly difficult to see Fisher playing his football on Teesside beyond the end of this campaign.

These last two years have been extremely difficult for Fisher and at this stage, I just want to see him playing regular football again and I don’t think that would be achieved at Middlesbrough.

Marcus Ally

Yes, it was a fairly strange signing in the first place.

Fisher was a competent Championship right-back at Preston North End but is not of the level of player that Boro require to get to where they want to get to in the coming seasons.

It remains up in the air if Fisher is going to be able to return to the player that he was before the long-term injury and, with that in mind, it would be a surprise to see Boro offer him a contract extension in the summer.

With Tommy Smith and Anfernee Dijksteel proving their worth since Fisher’s injury, it will be very difficult for him to become a regular starter again at The Riverside.

Ned Holmes

It would be a surprise if he stayed at The Riverside, to be honest.

Darnell Fisher’s move to Middlesbrough has been derailed by a long-term knee injury but I’m not sure he’s the quality of player the North East club are looking for under Michael Carrick.

If they miss out on promotion this term, it will be their target again in 2023/24 and for me Fisher is a mid-table Championship player.

He will want regular football after such a long time on the sidelines and he won’t get that at Boro given Tommy Smith’s recent new contract.

Fisher’s exit is the best thing for both parties here.