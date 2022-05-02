“Would be a surprise appointment” – Blackburn Rovers place ex-Netherlands international on their shortlist: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Former Derby County boss Phillip Cocu is one of the names under consideration to succeed Tony Mowbray at Blackburn Rovers, according to today’s report from Football Insider.

The 51-year-old took over from Frank Lampard at Pride Park but was unable to guide them into the promotion mix during the 2019/20 campaign before being relieved of his duties last term with the Rams making a poor start to the campaign.

He could be set for a return to England though with Blackburn currently on the search for a new manager with current boss Mowbray due to leave on the expiration of his contract at the end of this term.

He isn’t the only name in the frame though with Gareth Ainsworth and Daniel Farke popping up as two names who could end up taking the top job in Lancashire, with the former reported to be under consideration by officials at Ewood Park.

Focusing more on 51-year-old Cocu though, would he be a good potential appointment with experience in England under his belt already? Are there better options out there?

We asked three of our writers at Football League World for their verdicts on whether this would be a good appointment for Rovers.

Charlie Gregory

Cocu would be a surprise appointment and you’d have to think there could be better managers out there.

Rovers want to be challenging at the top and there are questions over whether he could help them do that.

There are certainly other available managers that are more experienced in that area.

Cocu would certainly refresh things after Mowbray but that could also impact them negatively.

They’ll really need to be sure that he is the right man before they appointed him.

Chris Gallagher

This would be a very risky appointment.

Cocu didn’t impress during his time with Derby County and he hasn’t been back in the game since leaving the Rams two years ago.

As well as that, Cocu was backed and working with a talented squad, so it’s not like he had to deal with the issues that current boss Wayne Rooney had.

Therefore, that has to be a major red flag to Rovers when they consider his appointment.

Perhaps the one positive is that he has shown in the past, mainly with PSV, that he will give youngsters a chance, which is the approach Blackburn will want to take moving forward.

Plus, he does encourage an attractive style of play which could build on the work that Mowbray has done at Ewood Park.

Overall though, there’s no getting away from the fact it would be a bold move given his struggles at Derby and you would expect the fans want the club to look elsewhere, which is totally understandable.

Adam Jones

There are probably better alternatives out there.

Cocu may have second-tier experience – but Gareth Ainsworth seems ready-made for this job considering Blackburn and current side Wycombe have both punched above their weight this season.

In fairness, the Dutchman would encourage a style of play that may suit Blackburn more than the way Ainsworth may want to play – but it would still be risky considering he didn’t exactly thrive at Pride Park.

His spell in the East Midlands wasn’t a total disaster by any means – but he struggled during the early stages of the 2020/21 campaign and you have to question whether he has the necessary ingredients to take charge in Lancashire.