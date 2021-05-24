‘Would be a superb signing’ – Rotherham United keen on deal to sign 33-goal forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rotherham United are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Cambridge United forward Paul Mullin, according to The Sun on Sunday (23rd May, page 59).

Mullin has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the League Two side, who won promotion into the third-tier of English football this season.

The forward scored 33 goals in 50 appearances for Cambridge United, but it remains to be seen as to whether he’ll remain with them heading into the new league campaign.

Mullin is out of contract with Cambridge in the coming weeks, and no new deal has yet been agreed by both parties. Rotherham will be looking to win promotion back into the Championship at the first time of asking, following their relegation from the second-tier this term.

But they face a real battle to strike a deal with Mullin, with both Bristol Rovers and Plymouth Argyle also believed to be keen on striking an agreement with the forward.

We ask our Football League World writers what they make of Rotherham’s interest in signing Mullin, and whether he’d be a good addition to Paul Warne’s squad ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Ned Holmes:

Rotherham know how to get out of League One and this seems like the sort of signing that could help them do that.

Mullin’s goalscoring record this season for Cambridge United has been remarkable and he looks ready to prove himself in the third tier.

There may well be interest in the likes of Micahel Smith or Freddie Ladapo this summer, so lining up a lower league goalscorer like Mullin seems a really shrewd bit of business.

Given he’s 26, this could be a signing that pays off significantly in years to come though you feel he’s certainly ready to make an impact now as well.

Chris Thorpe:

Mullin would be a superb signing for the Millers and could be the perfect replacement for Michael Smith if the latter departs amidst reported interest from Middlesbrough.

He’s just had the best season of his career and will be brimming with confidence after firing Cambridge to an unlikely promotion.

His contract is up this summer which means he could have a big decision to make over where his future lies in the long term and a move to Rotherham which would take him closer to his hometown of Liverpool could well appeal to him.

I like to think he would want to stay with the U’s but the Millers will be able to offer him a lot more financially, which could swing things in their favour during negotiations.

Jordan Rushworth:

This would be an interesting signing for the Millers, who will certainly need to add to their attacking options ahead of their return to League One. There are rumours surrounding the future of Michael Smith and if he goes then that is a very important player that they will have to replace this summer.

Mullin has just enjoyed an exceptional season with Cambridge United in League Two and by a major distance the best one he has had in his career to date. However, there will have to be caution over whether it was just one of those campaigns where everything went his way in front of goal that might be hard to replicate.

The forward is approaching the peak years of his career and over the next three or four seasons you would expect him to enjoy his most prolific period in front of goal. Rotherham might be able to capitlise on that and bringing him in now would make sense if they can keep his confidence high heading into next term.

They would be taking a gamble on whether he can continue his form from this season into League One, but it is one that might pay off handsomely for them.