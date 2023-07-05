This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Aston Villa have joined the race to sign in-demand Leeds United attacker Wilfried Gnonto, as per a report from Football Italia.

The report claims that Villa, who are striving to assemble a squad that can keep up with the demands of competing at the top end of the Premier League whilst progressing in Europe, will be competing with Everton and German club Freiburg for the 19-year-old's signature.

A previous report claimed that the newly-relegated Championship club will be holding out for a figure around the £18 million mark this summer, as it remains to be seen what the immediate future holds for Gnonto...

Should Aston Villa strengthen their interest in Leeds United attacker Wilfried Gnonto?

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on the Leeds United winger and whether or not Aston Villa should strengthen their interest...

Billy Mulley

I think when you consider the level of performance he has put in at Premier League level and his incredibly high ceiling, this would be a very strong addition for Villa to make this summer.

A fantastic ball carrier and very effective in 1v1 attacking situations, he is a player that can unlock defences are provide somewhat of a different service, which could be particularly handy if teams look to deploy more of a low block against the Midlands club next season.

I do not think he is a guaranteed starter at Villa Park but he instantly strengthens the squad and bolsters competition levels and it would be interesting to see what kind of immediate role he would play.

Gnonto would be a fantastic signing for Aston Villa, although it would be no surprise if even further interest surfaces for the exciting winger.

Alfie Burns

Gnonto would be a superb pick-up for Villa this summer on very affordable terms after Leeds’ relegation.

Leeds value Gnonto highly, but their bargaining position has taken a hit as they dropped back into the Championship.

Villa need to pad out their squad for the upcoming season, where they will be hoping to compete across all fronts, including Europe.

Gnonto is raw, but impressed in the Premier League and has international experience with Italy. He’s a real talent and adding that kind of quality depth will be brilliant for Villa.

The only sticking point might be whether or not Villa Park is right for Gnonto. He wouldn’t be an automatic starter under Emery and he might be searching more assurances.

However, he arrived at Leeds on the fringe and emerged a star in a tough season. He’s not afraid of that kind of challenge and could be a really shrewd pick-up.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

With European football to play next season, Unai Emery is going to need a deep squad at Villa Park.

As such, bringing Willy Gnonto back to the Premier League could be a good addition this summer.

Aston Villa's current squad have a lot of attacking options, but there are question marks over some of their ability and who will actually be there come the start of the Premier League season.

Of course, Gnonto only being 19, he is going to considerably improve in the future, too, so this is not only a signing for the short-term.

Providing Villa can afford the fee Leeds are going to demand, this is one well worth considering for Unai Emery and company.