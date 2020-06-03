‘Would be a superb coup’ – Preston North End eye move for Championship player: The verdict

Preston North End are in the mix to sign in-demand Charlton striker Lyle Taylor, according to the Daily Mail.

A host of clubs are lining up to sign the 30-year-old on a free transfer this summer, with his contract set to expire at the Valley.

It has been revealed by manager Lee Bowyer that the striker will not play again for the Addicks this season, as a summer move beckons for the forward who has scored 11 league goals this campaign.

So, would Preston be a good home for Taylor? Would the 30-year-old be a good addition to the Lilywhites?

George Harbey

Taylor is slightly older than the current core group of players at Deepdale but he would be a solid acquisition for the Lilywhites.

Taylor is a prolific goalscorer at Championship level and only needs one chance to come his way, so he would give North End some real added firepower to their attack if he signed.

Preston have plenty of talented midfielders in their ranks and many creative players including Daniel Johnson and Tom Barkhuizen, but you feel that they miss that clinical, out-and-out number nine who can act as a real focal point.

On a free transfer, it would be a superb coup and a real statement of intent to lure him to Lancashire.

George Dagless

I think so yes.

If Preston go up I’m not overly sure he’ll be needed but, if they don’t he’d be a good signing to help them improve on this campaign.

I think Alex Neil has done a fine job in building up this Preston side and it is clear he knows what he is doing in the market, and I think Taylor would be proof of that again.

What this means for someone like Jayden Stockley remains to be seen as they offer similar number 9 attributes but, even so, Taylor is proven at this level and would score plenty with the options Preston could put in around him.

Alfie Burns

This would be an excellent signing for a club like Preston to be making heading into next season.

Taylor has proved this season that he’s got real class and he’s a striker that steps up to whatever challenge is presented to him.

The issue I see here for Preston is attracting Taylor to Deepdale given the other sides that might be in pursuit of him.

North End don’t pay the biggest wages and when you look at some of the Championship’s ‘bigger hitters’ sniffing around, Alex Neil might has his work cut out pulling this one off.