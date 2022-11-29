“Would be a superb bit of business” – Middlesbrough set sights on influential Sunderland player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough have joined the race for Sunderland striker Ross Stewart, as per a report from the Daily Record.

A Football League World exclusive from yesterday revealed that Scottish duo Rangers and Celtic were both keeping an eye on the forward ahead of the January transfer window too.

The 26-year-old, who adapted to life in the Championship very well after an excellent campaign in League One, has netted five times and provided three assists in just seven appearances this season.

Stewart has been suffering with a thigh injury for a while as it remains to be seen how much football he will play before January comes around.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on the Scottish forward amidst the latest interest coming from Teesside…

Think you know everything about Middlesbrough FC? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 In what year was the club founded? 1876 1886 1896 1906

Billy Mulley

Stewart has enjoyed an excellent couple of years with the Black Cats and was instrumental to their eventual promotion from League One last season.

A real physical presence, the 26-year-old also links the play very well, whilst his ability to consistently score goals cannot be questioned.

He is vitally important to how the Black Cats started the campaign, and whilst the addition of Ellis Simms may soften the blow if he was to depart in January, he still has a big part to play at The Stadium of Light with a top-six spot a realistic possibility.

Looking on the flip side of things, Stewart would be an excellent addition at Middlesbrough, especially if you consider the kind of creative quality Boro have within their ranks.

Middlesbrough have improved under Michael Carrick and will also have the top-six positions in their sights, something that would become even more achievable with a player like Stewart in the side.

Toby Wilding

This does look like it would be an excellent signing for Middlesbrough to make if they can get it done.

Considering they have been lacking something of a prolific option to lead the line this season, the addition of someone such as Stewart, who had five in seven games prior to his injury, would massively increase their attacking threat.

That would surely give them even more of a chance to climb the Championship table, and considering some of the clubs who have been linked with the striker, it could be seen as a statement of intent from Middlesbrough to win the race for his services.

Beyond that, taking a key player from a local rival in Sunderland would likely go down rather well around the Riverside Stadium, so this does look like a deal that could be worth pursuing for Middlesbrough.

Josh Cole

This would be a superb bit of business by Middlesbrough if they are able to convince Stewart to make a permanent switch to the Riverside Stadium.

“Whereas Sunderland will be determined to keep the forward for the remainder of the campaign, his current deal is set to expire next summer and thus the January window represents an opportunity to secure a fee for him.

“When you consider that Boro are only four points adrift of the play-off places, the arrival of a forward who has provided eight direct goal contributions in seven league appearances this season will unquestionably bolster their chances of competing for a place in the top-six.

“With Carrick expected to stamp his authority on the club’s squad in January, Stewart simply has to be a key target as Middlesbrough could reach new heights if they seal this deal.