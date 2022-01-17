‘Would be a superb addition’ – West Brom cast eyes over Barnsley player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Barnsley central defender Liam Kitching has emerged as a transfer target at West Brom, as per the Sunday Mirror (16.01.21 – pg. 65).

The 22-year-old has played a big role for his side in the Championship this season, during a campaign that has been rather difficult for the Tykes.

Joining the Yorkshire outfit in January of last year, Kitching had to bide his time under Valerien Ismael, before regularly starring under Markus Schopp and Poya Asbaghi.

The Baggies find themselves amidst somewhat of a defensive injury crisis at present, with Conor Townsend and Darnell Furlong being deployed in a back three on Saturday.

Here, we take a look at how three of our writers at FLW view this potential deal…

Chris Thorpe

I think Kitching would be a superb addition for the Baggies, mainly because it underlines their commitment to blooding younger players in the first team.

He has slowly improved since moving to Barnsley from Forest Green Rovers and is now established at Championship level.

I am however reluctant to state whether I feel they need him or not right now as they have just welcomed back Dara O’Shea.

That therefore would suggest to me that Kitching would have to work hard to break into the side at the Hawthorns.

I can however see exactly why Ismael would want him as he fits the profile for what the club wants in a centre back.

Declan Harte

West Brom have gone into the well a number of times already for Barnsley’s key players and their manager from their play-off semi final loss last season, having brought them in during the Summer. Going for Kitching six months later is a natural continuation of that process.

Ismael will know the player well from their time together with the Tykes. He will offer the team some versatility in defence and will be someone the club can develop into a better, more valuable player.

It was only last year that he joined Barnsley from Forest Green Rovers, so he has shown he can play at the level that West Brom need from his performances last season, and he has shown he can quickly adapt from that move in January 2021.

This would be a good move for West Brom given their recent struggles with defenders and it would be a good long-term addition to their squad too, given his age and the rate at which he has already impressively developed.

Charlie Gregory

Liam Kitching could certainly be a solid bit of business for West Brom.

He’s young but experienced and has the potential to become one of the most solid defenders in the league. In terms of his potential then and a potential resale value, it could be shrewd by Valerien Ismael.

In a side like Barnsley, that are staring relegation in the face, there is every chance the player himself could benefit from this move. The chance to avoid a potential year in League One for a potential season in the Premier League would certainly appeal.

While he might not play right away, a move makes sense.