‘Would be a superb addition’ – Sheffield United enter race for talented EFL ace: The verdict

Sheffield United have been given something of a wake-up call following their 1-0 defeat at home to Birmingham City on the opening day of the campaign and they will need to bring in new faces to boost the squad.

According to the latest report from The Sun, the Blades have now entered the race for the signature of Crewe Alexandra attacker Charlie Kirk this summer.

It is believed that the 23-year-old could be available for a fee of around £500,000 and that is what Sheffield United will have to pay to sign him.

The Blades are thought to be facing competition for his signature from League One Charlton Athletic and The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has suggested that the Addicks have met the fee that Crewe are asking for. That suggests that the Blades will have to move swiftly if they want to secure a deal for Kirk.

With Sheffield United having now entered the race for Kirk, we asked our FLW writers whether they feel it would be the right signing for them to make this summer…

Jacob Potter

This could be a smart signing by the Blades.

Kirk has really impressed me whilst with Crewe, and he’d be more than deserving of a move to a Championship club.

There might be slight questions as to whether he’d start regularly for Sheffield United, as they already have strong options available to them in similar positions.

Additional strength in depth would be ideal for Slavisa Jokanovic’s side though, as they look to keep their squad fresh for the 2021/22 league campaign, where they’ll be expected to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

As a long-term investment, I like the sound of this potential deal, as Kirk has shown real promise in the early stages of his senior career.

Chris Thorpe

I absolutely love Kirk and I think he would be a superb addition for the Blades this summer.

He has the talent to play in the Sky Bet Championship and I think he has had to be patient to get this opportunity coming his way.

He is a match-winner and I think he is the type of player that Sheffield United need in order to unlock the door in tight games.

Kirk won’t come cheap, but they will be bringing in a player who guarantees not only goals but also a wealth of creativity.

Overall I think this would be a real coup for Jokanovic and co.

Toby Wilding

This is one that could be a useful signing for Sheffield United to make this summer.

The Blades are not exactly well stacked in the wide attacking areas at this moment in time, and it does seem as though they could be set to miss out on Harvey Elliott this summer, meaning they may need to look at alternative wide targets.

Kirk is someone who could fill that role, and with an impressive record for Crewe in League One, there is a chance he would be able to provide a threat for the Blades going forward, both in terms of goals and assists.

There may be some concern about whether Kirk can make the step up to the Championship, although Sheffield United ought to be able to comfortably afford this deal, which would at least reduce the financial risk of this potential signing.

As a result, I do think this is one that could be worth considering for those in charge at Bramall Lane at the very least.