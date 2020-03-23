‘Would be a superb addition’ – Leeds United weigh up move for top-flight player at south coast club: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Despite the suspension of the current season, Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa is interested in making a move for AFC Bournemouth keeper Aaron Ramsdale, according to Football Insider, with the England U21 a top target for the Yorkshire club if they manage to gain promotion to the Premier League.

With growing uncertainty surrounding current Whites number one Kiko Casilla’s future at the club after a recent suspension, coupled with indifferent form this season, Bielsa is understandably looking at alternatives.

So would Ramsdale be a good addition for the Whites?

Ben Crump

“Aaron Ramsdale would be a superb addition for Leeds, even if he played back up to Kilo Casilla next season.

“Casilla may be banned at the moment, but he is very much still Marcelo Bielsa’s number one keeper.

“Ramsdale has had a superb season with Bournemouth but with Premier League status on the line for the Cherries – he could be forced to look elsewhere.

“Looking at his season so far, the youngster could go on to become Leeds’ number one for lengthy period of time.”

Ben Lang

“This seems somewhat ambitious from Leeds given Ramsdale has been playing top-flight football all season, but the move would certainly be made more possible if Bournemouth were relegated and Leeds finally secured their spot in the Premier League.

“Ramsdale would probably be looking to move to a Premier League club rather than drop down to the Championship with the Cherries, and it is clever for Leeds to express their interest at this early stage in order to boost their chances of landing him.

“However, I do wonder whether Ramsdale’s Sheffield United roots may play a part in his next potential move, with the Blades likely to be on the look-out for a new goalkeeper in the summer with Dean Henderson set to return to Manchester United.

“This could lead to Chris Wilder showing an interest in Ramsdale, but it should also be remembered that Leeds have unique appeal in their own right given that most players would surely relish the chance to work under Bielsa.”

Toby Wilding

“This could be a useful signing for the Whites.

“With Kiko Casilla’s future at Elland Road uncertain, that would leave Illan Meslier as the club’s first-choice ‘keeper – assuming they do indeed make his loan move permanent – and you feel the fact that he has never played at top-flight level before would make that something of a risk if Leeds are indeed promoted to the Premier League.

“Having been hugely impressive in the Premier League for struggling Bournemouth side this season, it does seem as though Ramsdale could be a reliable option between the posts for Leeds in the circumstances, were he to make the move to Elland Road next season.

“However, it should be noted that Ramsdale himself is still only a young ‘keeper, meaning you have to wonder whether they may be better suited to bringing in someone with more experience, who can be both a reliable number one, and offer plenty of insight for someone such as Meslier to learn from for later in his career.”