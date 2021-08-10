‘Would be a strange decision’ – Derby County facing potential player call amid Ipswich interest: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County midfielder Graeme Shinnie is a player of interest to Ipswich Town, according to EADT.

The Tractor Boys missed out on the signing of Joe Morrell to Portsmouth and Paul Cook is said to be keen to bolster his midfield, with Shinnie named as a potential candidate.

But would he be a good signing for Ipswich? Do they need him? And should the Rams let him go?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

George Harbey

This would be another top, top signing for Ipswich.

They clearly want to bring in another midfielder despite already adding Lee Evans, having shown a late interest in Joe Morrell before he moved to Portsmouth.

But Shinnie is an experienced player who was superb in a tough season for Derby last term.

I would be absolutely shocked if Derby let him go at the moment, though, given their lack of activity in terms of incomings.

He’s a massive player for the Rams, and I can’t see him wanting to drop into League One having excelled in the Championship.

Adam Jones

With the number of departures in the central midfield area Ipswich Town have witnessed in recent months, it’s no surprise they want to add more players to this position despite already recruiting Lee Evans and Rekeem Harper.

Flynn Downes looks to be on his way out, joining Teddy Bishop, Cole Skuse, Emyr Huws, Tristan Nydam, and Andre Dozzell as fellow summer departures at Portman Road, so having strength in depth with the addition of Graeme Shinnie would be a shrewd move by Paul Cook.

His 41 Championship appearances last season show just how reliable he is – and having someone of the 30-year-old’s experience can only be a good thing in the dressing room as Cook’s new-look side attempts to jell together quickly and push for promotion.

Because of this, he could be the Tractor Boys’ key to the Championship – but Derby County would be wise not to let go of him this summer unless they receive full freedom from the EFL to go out and make transfers.

The Rams are already lacking depth and to let someone go who was an ever-present figure at Pride Park last season would be a strange decision. Any bid for the midfielder should be rejected because of that, at this stage.

Jacob Potter

This would be somewhat of a coup for Ipswich Town this summer.

Additional strength in depth in the centre of their midfield could be ideal for Paul Cook’s side, especially now that Flynn Downes has left the club in favour of a move to Swansea City on a permanent basis.

Shinnie has played regularly for Derby County in recent seasons and has impressed me when he’s been involved for Wayne Rooney’s side.

A deal might be hard to reach though, with Rooney previously stating his eagerness to not sell any first-team players whilst they are so light on options in the senior squad at this moment in time.

But Ipswich Town have already made some excellent signings this summer, and Shinnie would certainly be that, as they look to win promotion back into the Championship this term.