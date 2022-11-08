“Would be a step too far” – Manchester United tracking progress of Championship talisman: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ben Brereton Diaz is a man in-demand ahead of the January transfer window, and it is believed that Premier League giants Manchester United have been checking in on the Chile international, as Football League World exclusively revealed on Tuesday.

Even though West Ham United are believed to be leading the chase for the 23-year-old, the Red Devils have been watching Brereton Diaz in recent weeks as they weigh up a mid-season move to bolster their striking ranks.

Brereton Diaz’s contract at Ewood Park expires at the end of the season and it doesn’t appear that a new deal is in his mind, despite claiming that he will ‘hopefully’ be staying with the club until the end of the campaign as they fight to return to the Premier League.

The Rovers hierarchy turned down eight-figure offers in the summer for the versatile forward, however if a club the size of United decide to lodge an offer when the transfer window re-opens, then both the Venky’s and Brereton Diaz’s resolve could be tested.

Is Erik Ten Hag realistically going to pursue him though and would he be good enough to play for United? Let’s see what the FLW team think.

Ben Wignall

Since his call-up to the Chile team in 2021, Brereton has gone from strength-to-strength as a player and right now deserves to be playing Premier League football.

However, I personally think a move to a club like United would be a step too far.

It’s perfectly reasonable to see Brereton fitting in at a medium-sized club who don’t expect to be qualifying for Champions League football every year, say a West Ham, Leeds or Everton, but United are truly a different kettle of fish.

United fans are also very demanding and expect a bigger name or someone with more potential to arrive, and whilst Brereton could end up being a bargain if he can prove he knows where the back of the net is at Premier League level, I just think he would be out of his depth at Old Trafford.

Adam Jones

This seems like a pretty strange move because it’s one that has a sizeable chance of not working out for all parties.

It took him a while to explode into life at Blackburn and he won’t get that same time to blossom at Old Trafford before he’s firmly under the microscope.

There are very high expectations at United and the biggest thing Brereton Diaz needs is time – because it would be a massive step up from the Championship.

And at this point, a move to a team competing in the lower-half of the Premier League would seem like the next logical step for the Chilean.

The one factor working in his favour is his versatility, as a player who is able to be a goalscoring asset out wide and through the middle.

But it’s probably a move they should only be looking to make if he thrives in the Premier League with another side.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think this one can be argued either way to be honest.

It would be easy to say he’s not good enough and that United should be aiming higher, but, when you consider this is a club that had Odion Ighalo on the books in recent times as a back up, they could perhaps do worse than the Chilean.

When Cristiano Ronaldo leaves, which seems inevitable, United will be even more lacking in temrs of options in the striking role and Ben Brereton-Diaz is a player good enough to play in the Premier League.

On a free transfer, bringing him in as someone that can go and play 20-25 games a season therefore may not be a terrible idea for United.

However, he is certainly not the elite level of player they should be targeting as a regular starter if they are serious about getting back to winning Premier League titles.