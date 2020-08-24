‘Would be a stellar signing’ – Millwall agree terms with in-demand forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall have reportedly agreed personal terms with Wigan forward Jamal Lowe and are now battling Swansea and Preston to secure a deal with the club.

The Latics were relegated last term after going into administration and receiving a subsequent 12-point deduction.

According to Sky Sports Transfer Centre (24/08, 8:42), Millwall, Swansea, and Preston have all agreed personal terms with Lowe.

It is understood that all three clubs are now working to secure a deal with Wigan’s administrators.

But would he be a good signing for Millwall? And do they need him?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

This looks a good signing.

Lowe had a good first season in the Championship with Wigan and despite a slow start to life with the Latics, he was in decent nick by the end of the season.

It’s not an expensive deal to do and that will weigh heavily on the mind of those at Millwall as they embark on a tough summer.

Rowett will like what the forward brings to the side in terms of his finishing, work rate, and enthusiasm.

It feels a very ‘Millwall’ signing, the fans will love him and Rowett is the type of boss that will squeeze the very best out of him.

Are these 10 facts about Millwall actually true?

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1885. True or false? True False

George Harbey

This is a great signing for Millwall if they manage to win the race for his coveted signature.

Lowe endured a fine first season in the Championship with Wigan Athletic. He took a bit of time to settle in and adapt to life in the second tier, but six goals and five assists in a season is not a bad record for a player who has never played higher than League One before.

You get the feeling that, in a better team, Lowe would perform even better and perhaps contribute to even more goals, and a team like Millwall who have looked more dangerous going forward under Rowett could be the perfect fit for Lowe.

Rowett switched his formation around quite a lot last season, especially towards the latter stages of the campaign, but Lowe’s ability to either out wide or through the middle would be key for Millwall, with such a hectic schedule on the cards in 2020/21.

He’s a player in-demand, and if they manage to lure him to the Den, then it would be a coup for sure.

Sam Rourke

Would be a stellar signing.

Lowe offers pace, guile, strong dribbling ability and an ever-improving final ball so it’s no surprise to see a cluster of Championship clubs eye him up.

The Wigan man also offers real versatility with him able to operate in a wide position or as a central striker, something that would be useful for Rowett’s side.

I feel the Lions need to enhance their squad in wide areas and add some more quality alongside Jed Wallace, and Lowe can offer that.

I have question marks over the likes of Mahoney, Skalak and Ferguson in-terms of their ability to consistently deliver strong performances, and in my eyes, Lowe has that element of consistency, with him certainly showcasing it in the latter end of the Latics’ 2019/20 campaign.

Lowe scores goals, creates chance and can be utilised in multiple attacking positions, he’d be a great fit at Millwall.