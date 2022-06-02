“Would be a statement of intent” – Portsmouth fan pundit delivers verdict on potential transfer reunion with 31-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Marlon Pack was released by Cardiff City this summer following the end of his contract with the Bluebirds, and according to Wales Online, Portsmouth have held talks over a potential move to Fratton Park.

The 31-year-old started his career at Pompey coming up through the club’s academy, although made just two appearances before leaving the club.

Danny Cowley may face some competition to bring the midfielder in though, with reported interest in the player from Bristol City and Shrewsbury Town, with talks occurring with all three clubs.

Pack has been a Championship player since 2015, when he was promoted with Bristol City as champions of the third tier, playing regularly for the Robins before moving on to Cardiff in 2019.

After 101 league appearances for the Bluebirds, Pack’s contract in South Wales was not renewed by Steve Morison, allowing him to move on and seek game-time elsewhere.

Portsmouth fan pundit Tom Chappell has issued his thoughts on a potential return to Fratton Park for Pack, and it’s a move he’d be happy to see come off.

It looks like should this come through for Pompey, which more and more people are starting to talk about it, so I don’t know whether there’s anything to read into it but it would be a statement of intent,” Chappell said.

“It’s definitely the sort of level we want to be looking at in terms of recruitment, a bit of experience, would obviously bring a bit of physicality in the centre of the park as well because I think at 6 foot 2, I think that’s perhaps something we may have lacked a little bit last season.

“Obviously Bristol City are interested as well, so the extent to which Pompey fans can get excited about it is up for debate obviously, but if it does happen I think it will be great.

“My only two things would be A) the budget in terms of constraints and what we’re looking to achieve in terms of bringing players back that we had last season, plus building for the future – I don’t know where he would sit and what sort of wages he would be hoping for.

“And the second thing would be, would he come in and play week in, week out at 31 years of age in what is, as we know, a really competitive League One season coming our way.?

“Would he be more of a rotational player, would he be in there to provide a bit of experience in the dressing room more than actually playing on a regular basis in a Pompey shirt?

“So that would be my reaction – I’d like to see it happen.”

The Verdict

As Tom says himself, this signing would be a statement of intent from Portsmouth as they look to strengthen their side ahead of next season in the hope of competing at the top end of the table.

Marlon Pack has plenty of experience and could no doubt provide as much off the pitch as he would on the field.

However, as Tom alluded to himself, it’s uncertain how much he would be looking for wage wise and with Bristol City also having an interest, they may be able to offer more on this front.

At his age, it would be unlikely that Pack would be able to play every game of the season.

However, having his experience in the side and the option to make use of that would be highly beneficial to Pompey.