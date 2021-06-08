‘Would be a statement of intent’, ‘Needs to happen’ – These Ipswich fans react as transfer move for midfielder lined up

Ipswich Town are set to raid a potential League One promotion rival next season in Rotherham United for midfielder Matt Crooks, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

Paul Cook is looking to overhaul his squad ahead of the 2021-22 campaign and he will have the backing of the American consortium that now owns the Tractor Boys – Gamechanger 20.

And proven League One and Championship quality seems to be on Cook’s agenda as he’s targeting a swoop for a player who netted six times in the Championship for the Millers last season.

A player who has been mostly used in recent times as an attacking midfielder for Rotherham, Crooks has had an interesting career trajectory that has seen him play for the likes of Accrington Stanley and Northampton Town but also Scottish giants Rangers.

Crooks was a key player for Rotherham in 2019-20 when they were promoted from League One into the Championship and he’s proven to be good enough at the next level, having been named Player of the Month for the whole division in January.

Ipswich fans have been reacting to the news that the club are planning to make a bid for Crooks on social media and there’s some excitement.

Definetely a fan of this move. He always causes problems with his size, scores goals, versatile. Good move imo! #ITFC — Ben Notley (@BenNotley) June 8, 2021

Now, this would be a statement of intent. — Chris Brammer (@ChrisBramms) June 8, 2021

Him and Evans behind a number 10 of Colby Bishop and Wyke up front – I might wet myself with excitement. #itfc — Johnny Duncan (@JohnnyDuncan) June 8, 2021

I’d take this, he’s an absolute menace, had us in his pocket when playing against us. — Krissy 'Kit' Day (@Drinksbitch180) June 8, 2021

Would be a great signing, actually having ambition in transfers is a very nice feeling. Wonder if he’d play as one of the two sitting or the 10? — Immensly Barney (@TheImmenseBooth) June 8, 2021

Would love this. When I think of the players who have bullied, out fought and out thought us in League One, he's probably the first on my list. — Tom (@TGAF78) June 8, 2021

Would absolutely take him – CH quality, leading player at this level and would help nullify a promotion rival #itfc — Daryl Curle 💙 (@CurleDaryl) June 8, 2021

What a move that would be! 👏 — Dan Cox (@Dan58817521) June 8, 2021

This needs to happen COYB — EJ Norris (@EJNorris2) June 8, 2021