‘Would be a statement of intent’, ‘Needs to happen’ – These Ipswich fans react as transfer move for midfielder lined up

Ipswich Town are set to raid a potential League One promotion rival next season in Rotherham United for midfielder Matt Crooks, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

Paul Cook is looking to overhaul his squad ahead of the 2021-22 campaign and he will have the backing of the American consortium that now owns the Tractor Boys – Gamechanger 20.

And proven League One and Championship quality seems to be on Cook’s agenda as he’s targeting a swoop for a player who netted six times in the Championship for the Millers last season.

A player who has been mostly used in recent times as an attacking midfielder for Rotherham, Crooks has had an interesting career trajectory that has seen him play for the likes of Accrington Stanley and Northampton Town but also Scottish giants Rangers.

Crooks was a key player for Rotherham in 2019-20 when they were promoted from League One into the Championship and he’s proven to be good enough at the next level, having been named Player of the Month for the whole division in January.

