‘Would be a statement of intent’ – Ipswich Town targeting move for prolific striker: The verdict

Ipswich Town are looking to battle off Championship competition to bring prolific Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke to the club, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

The 28-year-old’s contract is set to expire at the Black Cats and after scoring 26 League One goals in 45 outings it’s been widely expected that he will land at a second tier club next season.

The likes of Middlesbrough, Millwall and Nottingham Forest have all been linked with a move but Ipswich’s apparent interest comes as a bit of a surprise, but they have recently been taken over by an American consortium and it seems as though they have money to spend – but then again so does Sunderland’s new man at the helm Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

Is a move to to try bring Wyke to Portman Road a realistic one for Ipswich though?

George Harbey

I’d be absolutely shocked if he wanted to stay in League One.

Wyke scored over 30 goals for Sunderland in all competitions this season and is rightfully attracting interest from the Championship.

In that respect, why would he want to stay in League One, unless Ipswich are offering him more money than some of the clubs who have been linked with him?

What I would say about Wyke is that he has struggled for goals before this season, so although his form may suggest he’s a proven forward, he’s only really impressed this campaign.

So he needs to manage his next move carefully and decide which is best for him.

For Ipswich to bring in a 30-goal forward on a free, though, would be some coup.

Jordan Rushworth

This would be a statement of intent from Ipswich and outline their ambitions to try and challenge for promotion from League One next term.

Charlie Wyke is a player in demand this summer and that is no surprise considering that he has had a fine campaign in front of goal in the third tier for Sunderland and has been their main go-to player for goals.

Ipswich needed a striker like that in their side this season and if they had Wyke scoring goals consistently for them then they might have been able to finish inside the top-six themselves.

Therefore, if they were to bring him into Portman Road you would back them to get the best out of him and for him to convert a lot of the chances they have been missing.

Wyke needs to get the next move he makes this summer spot on for his career trajectory. A move from Sunderland to Ipswich could be seen as something of a sideways step.

However, he would be guaranteed to be the main man for the Tractor Boys upfront under Paul Cook.

The Tractor Boys would have to go all out in terms of wages to convince Wyke to make the move, but it is a signing that might prove to be worth that investment.

Alfie Burns

It would be a superb signing and one that would be an incredible coup for Cook to pull off.

Over the season, Wyke has shone for Sunderland and 26 goals is not to be sniffed at.

Sunderland are going to want to keep him at the club, whilst there will be a host of Championship clubs looking at him in the event of him becoming a free agent.

With that in mind, I think it’s a tough deal for Ipswich to pull off but, again, if they can get it over the line, it makes them one of the heavy favourites for promotion, such is Wyke’s ability to score goals at League One level.

Whether it happens or not, I’m not convinced, but one encouraging aspect for Ipswich is the desire they are showing to not just make their squad stronger, but make it one of the best outside the Championship.

That can fill fans with huge confidence.