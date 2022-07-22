“Would be a solid piece of business” – West Ham eyeing transfer for 24-year-old Championship winger: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Ham are seeking to sign Watford’s Ismaila Sarr this summer, according to Talksport.

The Hammers are hoping to capture the Senegalese international in a bid to strengthen their team ahead of the new season.

Here we ask our FLW writers whether the 24-year old would be a good addition to David Moyes’ squad…

Charlie Gregory

West Ham signing Ismaila Sarr would be a solid piece of business because the player has already proven that he can be a real asset in the Premier League.

For Watford, the youngster has proven that he can tackle both the top flight and the Championship. He’s emerged as one of the most exciting talents in the EFL and it’s been a surprise that nobody has snapped him up sooner.

David Moyes is working wonders with the Hammers in the Premier League and could really get the best out of the winger. Even if he was more of a rotation option with West Ham than he is at Watford, it would still allow him to continue his development at a top level and to become the player many expect him to.

Watford and the player have spent the last couple of seasons dealing with transfer rumours like this and it might be a good thing to finally sell the player on, strengthen some other positions and then kick on back towards the Premier League.

Ned Holmes

Ismaila Sarr is a very talented attacker but I can’t say I’m convinced that he’s what West Ham need at the moment.

What the Hammers lack is a striker to provide cover and competition for Michail Antonio, and at Premier League level Sarr is not that.

He could play in a front two but we’ve seen that David Moyes usually leans toward a 4-2-3-1 formation and I’m not convinced how effective the Watford forward would be on his own up top.

Sarr is quick, yes, but he’s lacking many of the important, often ugly, characteristics that a number nine can give you.

If a striker can be signed alongside a deal for the Watford forward then this could work but a number nine really has to be top priority.

Declan Harte

Sarr was an impressive figure for Watford last season, and has performed quite well in an ultimately poor team.

Five Premier League goals was a solid return in that Hornets team in the top flight, and he bagged 13 as the team earned promotion from the Championship.

Having a solid goal scorer as a backup option to West Ham’s current attacking lineup is an absolute must for Moyes this summer.

The team suffered greatly last year due to its lack of depth up front, potentially costing the club a remarkable Europa League victory.

Sarr would be a solid addition to the squad, with the player proving he is a more than capable Premier League quality player.