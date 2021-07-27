‘Would be a solid long-term option’ – Everton set sights on in-demand EFL defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Everton are believed to be keen on signing Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence according to a recent report from The Telegraph.

Spence is contracted with Neil Warnock’s side until the summer of 2023, and has caught the eye with some strong performances in recent seasons.

He made 40 senior appearances in all competitions for Middlesbrough last term, as they finished tenth in the Championship table, whilst under Warnock’s management.

It appears as though those impressive showings haven’t gone unnoticed though, with Everton rivalling West Ham United and Norwich City to a potential agreement for the 20-year-old.

Everton finished tenth in the Premier League last term, and will be looking to add depth to their squad ahead of their season opener against Southampton on Saturday 14th August.

We ask our Football League World writers what they make of Everton’s interest in Spence this summer, and whether he’d be a good signing for the Toffees or not.

Ben Wignall:

Whilst I think Spence has the potential to improve, I’m not sure that he would fit in at Everton.

Before Spence moves on from Middlesbrough I feel as though he needs to actually nail down one position instead of playing in multiple – he’s been used at right-back, wing-back and the right-wing since his league debut in December 2019 and his attacking qualities are definitely better than his defensive ones.

There’s still time to develop those defensive skills in the next few years for Spence to become a good right-back, and Everton are definitely in need of one to replace Seamus Coleman on a long-term basis, but Spence probably isn’t that man right now.

I see a future for Spence on the wing at Middlesbrough, but with Matt Crooks signing to play you’d imagine in the number 10 role, that could mean Marcus Tavernier will play on the right – that would mean that Spence will spend even more time on the bench.

All in all I don’t think Spence is quite ready for a move to the Premier League and he needs more time to develop in the Championship.

Adam Jones:

This signing would surely signal the permanent departure of 24-year-old Jonjoe Kenny unless a surprise exit for captain Seamus Coleman is on the cards.

Speaking of Coleman, the Irishman is now 32 and as part of their longer-term thinking, they will want a ready-made replacement to come in for when his time to leave Goodison Park comes.

At just 20 and with 60 Championship appearances to his name in the last two seasons, right-back Spence is someone who could easily take the step up to the Premier League at some point.

However, he hasn’t really grabbed any headlines with his performances, so Rafa Benitez and/or Everton’s recruitment team must have found a potential way to utilise him and make him a top-quality, top-flight player in the future.

One attribute he does have in his armoury is versatility, with the 20-year-old able to play at left-back and on the wing. Some Middlesbrough fans aren’t even sure what his best position is judging by some of their comments on social media, after watching him week in, week out, so his signing is likely to be a long-term project with the view of integrating him into the starting lineup.

He will need to be monitored closely though and coached in a specific way to get the very best out of him, so this could be a good signing as long as they take the adequate time to squeeze the very best out of him.

Spence may not be a much-needed signing right now, but he could be in the future and would be a solid long-term option for the Toffees that would allow Ben Godrey to stay at centre-back.

Billy Mulley:

Djed Spence is a very exciting prospect and he would be an excellent signing for Everton.

He possesses all the physical attributes needed to shine at right-back at Championship level, whilst displaying a sense of maturity in his game.

He also offers the Premier League club versatility, as he is just as competent to operate as a right-sided midfield player as he is in defence.

However, I do not think he will break into Everton’s first-team set up right away. The Toffees have been looking at some excellent options in his position and I am not entirely sure that the interest in Spence will stop them from looking elsewhere. I would assume that Spence may be a player for the future, that if signed, will embark on a loan spell back in the EFL.

He certainly has the potential to establish himself at Premier League level, but he probably needs another season in the Championship before regular top-tier football comes his way.