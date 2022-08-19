“Would be a solid bit of business” – West Ham United eye second Burnley swoop of summer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Ham United are eyeing up a move for Burnley defender Charlie Taylor, as per a report from talkSPORT.

The Clarets have already seen a high turnover of players go through this summer, with the likes of James Tarkowski, Ben Mee and Nick Pope remaining in the Premier League.

Burnley have also seen Maxwel Cornet depart during this transfer window, with the Hammers landing his signature.

It now appears that West Ham are eyeing up a second move for a Burnley player who can operate as a left-wing-back.

According to this latest report, the London club envisage Cornet playing in a more attacking position, paving the way for their interest in Taylor.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on West Ham’s interest in the Burnley defender…

One true or false question about every current Burnley player – Can you score full marks?

1 of 26 Charlie Taylor signed for Burnley in 2016 True False

Billy Mulley

West Ham have struggled to recruit a new left-wing-back for the upcoming campaign, and whilst Taylor is a player who id definitely of Premier League quality, I am not 100% sure that this is the right move.

Taylor is a left-back by trade, who can also operate as a left-sided centre-back, which does not completely rule him out from the left-wing-back role, but it would not make too much sense if they do eye him as a prime candidate to start regularly in that wing-back role.

Of course, West Ham have a thin squad as it is, and a move for the versatile defender would help bolster competition levels in the squad for more than one position.

However, a more attacking left-wing-back should be the way that West Ham go here, especially when considering the defensive service that Vladimír Coufal provides on the other flank.

Ned Holmes

This could be a smart move from West Ham but I’m not convinced Burnley are as keen to sell as the Hammers think.

Charlie Taylor has played every minute in the Championship this season and Vincent Kompany clearly values his experience in what is a young defensive unit.

Taylor would be deserving of a move back to the Premier League and can be a reliable depth option at left-back, which is what David Moyes needs.

But unless a new centre-back joins the Clarets soon, and the Boubacar Kouyate situation is still a little uncertain, then I’m not sure they’ll want to sell the 28-year-old.

West Ham may be made to wait on this one.

Carla Devine

This would be a good signing for the Hammers. The 28-year-old is an experienced head and has already played in the top flight meaning you wouldn’t have to worry about a transition.

Admittedly you don’t look at Taylor and think he’ll be a regular starter under David Moyes but he is certainly someone who can provide reliable cover at the back and help the team depth wise.

You can see why the left-back would be eager to take the step back up into the top flight but given he has played every minute for Burnley so far this season he would be sacrificing those minutes.

That being said, from a Hammers perspective this would be a solid bit of business to strengthen before the end of the transfer window.