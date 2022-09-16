“Would be a solid appointment” – Huddersfield Town line up managerial approach for 49-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town are prepared to make an approach for Rotherham United manager Paul Warne, according to a Football League World exclusive.

The 49-year-old is currently progressing well with the Millers so far this term, managing to make a reasonably quick start to the season as they currently sit ninth in the Championship table.

This should give them breathing room as they look to secure an extended stay in the Championship, something they have been unable to do in recent years with the South Yorkshire outfit floating between the second and third tiers of English football.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, are currently in the relegation zone following a very disappointing start to the season and with this, they are on the prowl for a new manager after dismissing Danny Schofield.

After being rejected by Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher, they look set to turn to Warne who has been praised for his work with Rotherham despite failing to fully establish themselves as a solid second-tier side yet.

Is he a good appointment for the Terriers though? We asked three of our writers at FLW for their insight.

Carla Devine

This is a hard one and I think one that needs to be judged in two parts.

As a manager, yes I do think Paul Warne could be a good appointment. It’s a bit of a risk given he’s only ever managed Rotherham United and has overseen their relegation to League One on multiple occasions. However, it does feel like something’s different if you look at how the Millers have started the season so he may have developed enough.

However, I don’t think it’s the right appointment for Huddersfield at this stage. Carlos Corberan was doing a good job with the Terriers and following his departure, Huddersfield decided to opt for an in-house appointment giving Danny Schofield his first senior managerial job.

It clearly hasn’t turned out well, not helped by the loss of crucial players in Toffolo and O’Brien but when you look at where that team is now, it screams of needing experience.

Warne is an experienced manager with the potential to go further in the game. However, given the Terriers were play-off finalists last season, they have to be looking at names that are proven at this level rather than taking another risk.

Declan Harte

Warne has done exceptionally well during his time with Rotherham, establishing the club back in the Championship and with the team starting the season well in the second division.

He would be a solid appointment at Huddersfield and should surely be capable of steering the ship away from a relegation battle.

The 49-year-old has had an impressive six years with the Millers, and could take some convincing to move away from the club, but he is worth taking the risk on based on his track record.

There may be some concerns over his ability to transition smoothly to the Terriers having only ever managed one team in his coaching career.

However, bringing him in during the international break should make things easier for Warne to come in smoothly if he does arrive as the new manager.

The break in play for the World Cup coming in November will also offer him plenty of time to work with his squad despite having missed the chance for a pre-season during the summer.

Adam Jones

This could be an excellent long-term appointment for the Terriers if they did capture Warne – because he has successfully built a competitive Rotherham side for this term despite the departures of key players in recent months.

Not only has Michael Smith left, but Michael Ihiekwe as well with Matt Crooks becoming a key player for Middlesbrough since his move away from the New York Stadium last term.

His recent on-field success just shows how the 49-year-old can cope with evolution and that could bode well for the long term for the Terriers.

Warne is also accustomed to limited budgets and that skill could come in handy at the John Smith’s Stadium, with his ability to get the very best out of his squad also an asset he could utilise in West Yorkshire.

He certainly wouldn’t be the worst appointment in the world and has second-tier managerial experience under his belt already, an advantage he has over Plymouth boss Schumacher.

You have to wonder whether David Wagner would be a better appointment though.