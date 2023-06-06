This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are preparing for a Championship return and one player that has been monitored is recent Cardiff City loan striker Sory Kaba, as revealed in a Football League World exclusive.

Who is Sory Kaba?

The athletic forward spent the second half of the 2022/23 Campaign on loan with the South Wales club, arriving on Deadline Day from Danish outfit FC Midtjylland.

As revealed in the report, multiple targets are being considered by the Yorkshire club with it being unknown if the Whites will step up their interest from this point.

Impressing for the Bluebirds last time out, during what was a difficult season for the club as a whole, the 27-year-old netted eight times in 17 league appearances, averaging a goal every 144 minutes.

Should Leeds United sign Sory Kaba?

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on Kaba and whether Leeds should strengthen their interest in him...

Billy Mulley

A player that caused a lot of problems for Championship defences during the second half of the season, within a club who had their striking issues during the first half of the campaign, you would back Kaba to be even more prolific at a club that undoubtedly have more creative talents.

Kaba's physicality, evident goalscoring ability and combination play could make him an ideal fit at Elland Road, and he could be available for a fairly favourable fee.

The frontman's contract at his Danish employers expires next summer and that could pave the way for Leeds to agree a price that is well within budget.

Given what he has shown with limited supply, I believe he could thrive at Leeds where there will likely be far more openings for him.

Ben Wignall

Kaba showed some good form for Cardiff in the second half of last season, and he seems to find the back of the net wherever he goes, which is promising.

Leeds will probably need strikers this summer with Patrick Bamford woefully out of form last season, Rodrigo potentially will attract interest elsewhere and Wilfried Gnonto could be better attacking from a wide position.

Standing at 6 feet and 3 inches, Kaba would certainly be a focal point in attack, but at the age of 28 he isn't going to get any better than he is now.

There's a big difference from being in a Cardiff side who were battling at the bottom of the Championship to signing for a club that will be aiming for promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt, and I think Leeds would be able to attract a better calibre of striker than Kaba when all is said and done this summer, so they should perhaps steer clear of this one.

Chris Gallagher

This would be a smart signing for Leeds United.

Rodrigo is expected to depart the club this summer following relegation, and the harsh reality is that Patrick Bamford can't be trusted to stay fit, whilst there are doubts whether he will regain the form he showed previously. Therefore, a new striker has to be a priority signing, and Kaba fits the bill.

Firstly, he's shown he can score goals at this level with Cardiff, but he also fits the profile for the type of player Leeds need. He is a physical presence, he can hold the ball up and bring others into play. Plus, he is mobile and can stretch the defence.

There would be doubts about Kaba in the Premier League, but Leeds need to sign a few players for the here and now that can help them win promotion, and landing the big striker would give them someone who can do just that.