‘Would be a smart piece of business’ – Swansea eyeing Blackburn man: The verdict

Swansea City are reportedly interested in signing Blackburn Rovers defender Derrick Williams.

Experienced centre-back Mike van der Hoorn left the Swans earlier this summer after seeing his contract expire and it appears Steve Cooper is keen to find a replacement.

According to the Lancashire Telegraph, the Welsh club are keen on Williams but face competition from multiple MLS sides.

But would he be a good signing for the Swans? And do they need him?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Harbey

This would be a smart piece of business by Swansea.

You feel that defensive reinforcements need to be made by Steve Cooper this summer. Mike van der Hoorn has left the club after a mixed spell at the Liberty Stadium, and after impressive campaigns last season, you’d expect the likes of Joe Rodon and Ben Cabango to attract interest this summer.

Williams is a very versatile defender who has proven himself to be a top player at Championship level, and he’d be a smart addition for the Swans.

We saw Cooper switch to a back-three at the end of last season, and if he continues to stick with that formation, then, his ability to play at left-back or as a centre-half could be beneficial with such a hectic schedule on the horizon.

They’ve brought in Marc Guehi on another loan deal, but every successful side needs competition, and Swansea are starting to look like a side who have real quality in depth and look set to challenge for promotion once again next season.

Jacob Potter

A bit of strength in depth never hurt anyone.

Swansea already have some strong options available to them, and I don’t think a centre-back should be their priority at this moment in time.

However, competition for places is a good thing for any team, and Cooper would hope that it would bring the best out of his players.

Williams is a player that has experience of playing in the Championship on a regular basis, and I think he’d be a solid addition to the Swansea team if he arrived.

His experience could also come in useful with helping aid the development of the likes of Rodon, which will be a real positive.

I can understand Swansea’s thinking behind this one.

Sam Rourke

He’d add some real experience to the Swans’ backline, in what is a relatively youthful backline at present.

Williams is a steady Championship player who does the defensive basics well, yet is comfortable on the ball and is capable of playing out from the back, something that will appeal to Cooper.

However, Rovers want a seven-figure sum for the 27-year-old defender and wth funds relatively tight following the Swans’ transfer business already, I don’t think he should be pursued intently unless the price falls down.

Additions are needed in the centre-back position at Swansea with experience needed, but you feel the Swans could pick up a cheaper option elsewhere with similar amounts of experience to Williams.