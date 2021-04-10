‘Would be a smart pick-up’ – Leeds United set sights on signing EFL midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United have recently been linked with a move for Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles, as exclusively revealed here by Football League World.

Styles has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances so far this season for the Tykes, as they look to win promotion into the Premier League.

Valérien Ismaël’s side are currently sat fifth in the second-tier standings, and Styles will be hoping he can continue to catch the eye as they head into their final six matches of this year’s campaign.

Styles has made 42 appearances in total for the Tykes this term, and has chipped in with five goals and three assists so far in all competitions.

But it appears as though his strong performances haven’t gone unnoticed, with Leeds United reportedly rivalling the likes of Southampton and Norwich City to the potential signing of the 21-year-old.

Leeds are currently sat 11th in the Premier League table under the management of Marcelo Bielsa, and the Whites boss is clearly keen to add to his squad in the future.

But would Styles be a good signing for Leeds ahead of the summer transfer window?

We discuss….

Phil Spencer:

I’m not sure that the midfielder is quite ready.

Callum Styles is a very good Championship player who looks likely to play in the Premier League one day, but I’m not sure that he’s going to be the best option for Leeds.

Barnsley are going great guns in the Championship this term and if they go up I’m sure that Styles will be a key player for them.

But for Leeds the focus is on improving on the quality that they have and I’m not sure that the 21-year-old does that.

I could maybe see him being snapped up by a side who get promoted if Barnsley fall short, but if not I’d expect him to stick around in the Championship for at least one more year.

Toby Wilding:

I do think this could be useful signing for Leeds if they are able to get it done.

Styles has been a really useful asset for Barnsley this season, helping the club to surprise many with their push for promotion from the Championship.

As a result, you do feel as though he may well be ready for a chance in the Premier League sooner rather than later, and given he still has plenty of time to develop and improve, he could become a big player in the top-flight in the future.

With that in mind, it could certainly make sense for Leeds to try and sign him this summer, particularly given his ability to play in a variety of positions in midfielder could seemingly help them, with providing cover for Kalvin Phillips in the centre of the park surely one of their main priorities for the summer transfer window.

Ben Wignall:

Styles would be an interesting signing for Leeds and you’d imagine he’d convert back into a central midfielder should they try and go for him.

The 20-year-old has played as a left-wing-back all season but Leeds don’t play with that system – more often than not Marcelo Bielsa plays a 4-2-3-1 and whilst they could do with a new left-back, Styles hasn’t been utilised in a flat back four.

So if they were looking at him for that position it would be a bit of a risk, however he’s developed so much as a wing-back recently that he could easily go back into the engine room and take all the talents he’s crafted.

Leeds aren’t that well stocked in the centre of midfield as well, so Styles would be a smart pick-up for the right price.