‘Would be a smart move’ – West Ham eye up swoop for Fulham ace: The verdict

Fulham are going to face a nervous wait this summer over the long-term future of midfielder Tom Cairney who is starting to attract transfer interest.

Football League World previously revealed that Sheffield United are interested in making a move for Cairney this summer, with Slavisa Jokanovic keen on reuniting with the player who was a key part of the Fulham side that earned promotion under the Serbian.

It has now been reported by Claret and Hugh that West Ham are now interested in securing a move for Cairney with them looking to find a potential replacement for Jesse Lingard in case they can not secure a permanent move for him this summer.

It is believed that he would be available to be signed this summer for a fee of around £10 million, so if West Ham are able to match that fee then they might be able to secure his signature.

With West Ham in the race for Cairney, we asked our FLW writers whether the midfielder would be a good signing for the Hammers…

Phil Spencer

I think that this would be a smart move.

Tom Cairney has been one of Fulham’s most consistent players over recent seasons and for that he deserves plenty of credit.

I have no doubts that he has the ability to be a good Premier League player and perhaps a move to East London is just what he needs.

West Ham have made a real success of signing players from the top end of the EFL in recent seasons and I think that Cairney’s technical ability and leadership could make him a real success under David Moyes.

Mark Noble’s career is coming to an end and perhaps he is the ideal man to step into that void.

Jacob Potter

I wouldn’t be surprised if he was tempted by a move to West Ham.

Cairney has been a fantastic servant to Fulham over the years, but after they were relegated back into the Championship, he could be eyeing a move elsewhere.

West Ham are likely to be looking at adding to their squad over the summer, as they prepare for European football next term.

Cairney has been a steady operator with Fulham, and he could turn out to be a smart signing for the Hammers if he can hit the ground running.

Fulham will surely be looking to do all they can to keep him at Craven Cottage though, as he’s shown in the past that he can guide them into the Premier League, and they’ll be wanting him to do the same this season.

Toby Wilding

I’m not at all sure on this one in all honesty.

You can understand West Ham’s desire to add another attacking midfielder to their squad this summer, if they are unable to bring back Jesse Lingard, who was hugely influential at The London Stadium.

However, I’ve never been that convinced by what I have seen from Cairney in the top-flight – even taking his injury problems last season into account – meaning I don’t get the feeling he will be able to make the required impact for David Moyes’ side.

Add to that the fact that with Cairney already being 30-years-old, this doesn’t really feel like as long-term a solution as West Ham could get if the move for some other potential candidates.

Furthermore, with three years remaining on his contract at Craven Cottage, Fulham are not under any huge pressure to sell Cairney this summer, and I can’t see them wanting to lose a player who is as important to their side as he is.

As a result, I would be rather surprised to see Cairney on the move this summer.