“Would be a smart move for both parties” – Derby County eye deal for Everton player: The verdict

Derby County are keen on Everton forward Tom Cannon, according to journalist Alan Nixon via Patreon.

The Toffees are said to be hoping to tie him down to a new contract before sending him out on loan with Derby and Charlton Athletic two of the suitors in League One.

But would he be a good signing for the Rams? And do they need him?

Marcus Ally

If Jack Stretton is unable to provide competition for places for Derby this season, then it would be smart for the Rams to pick up another forward on loan.

James Collins and David McGoldrick bring bags of experience, but very little ability to run in behind to Pride Park, and Liam Rosenior will be looking for some variety in the final third.

Cannon has been regularly amongst the goals for the Everton youth ranks in recent seasons but the jury is out on his ability in senior football and the EFL.

With a healthy core of the Derby squad comprised of younger players it should be simple enough for the 19-year-old to settle in, and Rosenior definitely seems like the kind of manager who will give teenagers a chance.

It would be a smart move for both parties.

Ned Holmes

Derby have already recruited two experienced forwards in James Collins and David McGoldrick but neither is the most mobile and in that sense, it’s not a huge surprise that Liam Rosenior is looking to the loan market.

Nathan Broadhead showed the sort of impact a Premier League loanee can have in League One, scoring some vital goals for Sunderland as they secured promotion last term, and Cannon may be able to have the same effect at Pride Park.

He’s untested at senior level but he’s got a good record at youth level and will be hungry to prove himself while it speaks volumes that the top flight club rate him so highly.

You do question what his arrival would mean for Jack Stretton but it may be that Rosenior is looking to flesh out his striking unit and add depth.

Adam Jones

He may not have fully tested himself at a senior level yet but Cannon is certainly someone the Rams should be taking a look at.

Recording eight goals in 23 Premier League 2 appearances last term, he could be a real goalscoring asset if he can translate his form to a senior level and with Derby still having four matchday loan spots available, it would be foolish not to take him on a temporary deal if the opportunity comes around.

Although they have managed to get some good deals over the line, they are still limited in what they can do in terms of incoming business and with this, bringing in someone like Cannon who probably won’t cost a loan fee would be worthwhile.

With James Collins enduring an underwhelming season at Cardiff City last term, the Rams can’t be over-reliant on him at Pride Park and the Everton man could be an ideal candidate to come in and score regularly, potentially giving Liam Rosenior the option to play two up front too.

It does feel as though at least one more option up top is needed to give them more firepower and there would be no shortage of motivation for the 19-year-old to do well. He will have a point to prove to Frank Lampard, after all.