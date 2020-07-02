‘Would be a smart bit of business,’ ‘Got my doubts’ – West Brom eye bold deal for 26-year-old: The verdict

According to Football Insider, Fulham full-back Joe Bryan could be subject of a bid from West Bromwich Albion in the summer transfer window.

A proven full-back at Championship level, with Premier League experience, he could be the man Albion need to give them extra quality at left-back.

What do some of our writers think about a potential deal, though? Let’s take a look…

Jacob Potter

This would be a smart bit of business by the Baggies.

Bryan has really impressed me with Fulham, and I definitely think he’d be good competition for Kieran Gibbs in Slaven Bilic’s side next season.

Bryan is a threat going forward as well, with one goal and eight assists to his name for the Cottagers, as they look to challenge for promotion into the Premier League.

I think this deal will only go through if Fulham aren’t to be promoted back into the Premier League though, as you’d imagine he’ll be wanting to stick around at Craven Cottage if they’re to return to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

West Brom definitely need strength in depth, and I think full-back is an area that needs to be improved ahead of next season, as I’m not convinced that the likes of Dara O’Shea and Conor Townsend are quite up to the required standard, especially in the Premier League.

George Harbey

This is a mixed one for me.

On his day, Bryan is undoubtedly one of, if not the best left-back in the Championship. He is excellent at going forward and solid in defence, especially one-on-one, and that’s exactly why he earned his move from Bristol City to Fulham and to the Premier League in the first place.

We haven’t seen the best of Bryan this season, though, and he also struggled to impress in the Premier League, so that’s something the Baggies will need to look at as they gear up for a potential top-flight return.

A new left-back is definitely needed, though, as despite Kieran Gibbs being experienced at that level, his injury problems are a risk and they need cover in that area of the pitch.

Conor Townsend has been impressive in the Championship, too, but I’m not sure whether he’d be able to cope with the demands of the Premier League to be honest.

Alfie Burns

I do feel like West Brom need a new left-back heading into the 2020/21 campaign, particularly if it is going to be Premier League football that Bilic’s side are playing. I’ve got my doubts over Bryan, though.

Bryan was excellent at Bristol City and, rightly, earned a chance to step up into the Premier League with Fulham last season. However, he was part of a poor defensive unit in the top-flight and part of the problem as they dropped back into the Championship.

This season, he’s clocked up seven assists from left-back. That looks great and may be one of the reasons why West Brom are watching him. However, you’ve got to have concerns over his defensive ability.

In Fulham’s biggest game of the season at Leeds last Saturday, he was isolated and caught out of position three times, resulting in three Leeds goals. He didn’t get the protection he needed from his winger, but it was still a real schooling in holding your position as Helder Costa and Jack Harrison tormented him.

If it is to be a new face for West Brom at left-back and it is to be Premier League football, Bilic will need better.