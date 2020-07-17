‘Would be a smart bit of business’ – Coventry City weighing up move for defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Coventry City have been linked with the signing of AS Monaco defender Jonathan Panzo, as per Goal via the Coventry Telegraph.

The 19-year-old has made only three first-team appearances for the Monaco since making the move from Chelsea last term, and he spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan with Cercle Brugge.

Panzo made 17 appearances for the Belgian side in 19/20, but his future at Monaco looks uncertain, and according to Goal via the Coventry Telegraph, Monaco are “yet to decide” on Panzo’s future.

Coventry are said to be “looking at” the defender’s situation, having already made four signings following the end of the 2019/20 campaign where they won promotion to the Championship.

Here, the FLW team discuss this potential signing…

Jacob Potter

This would be a real coup for the Sky Blues.

Panzo has caught the eye with some impressive performances for Brugge this season, and I think he’ll be tempted by a return to England.

The 19-year-old was previously on the books with Chelsea in his youth career, which shows that he’s a player with a bright future ahead of him.

A move to Coventry City will be a tempting offer for Panzo, with Mark Robins’ side recently winning promotion into the Championship.

Reinforcements are going to be needed for the Sky Blues, and I’d imagine that Panzo would be a regular starter in their squad if he signed for them.

He’ll feel as though he has unfinished business in English football, and a move to Coventry could certainly present him a golden opportunity to impress in his home country.

This would be a smart bit of business by Coventry if they can get an agreement in place.

Ned Holmes

The Sky Blues recruitment in recent years, particularly when it comes to young players, has been fantastic and you feel there is no reason to go against them here.

Things haven’t quite worked out for Panzo at Monaco but a return to English football and a step down to the Championship could be just what he needs to kick-start his career.

Coventry were excellent in League One last term but you feel it makes a lot of sense for them to look to bolster their options, particularly defensively, ahead of a season in England’s second tier.

The teenager can play both centre-back and left-back, so would give Mark Robins some added versatility in the backline.

It looks a move that could be useful short-term but pay serious dividends for them looking further ahead.

George Dagless

It’s worth a go.

He’s a good young defender with experience of playing both here and abroad and I think, at his age, that is a recipe for success in terms of his career.

Coventry are good at bringing through young players and giving them opportunities and it sounds as though Panzo could be the latest.

I think he’d benefit hugely from playing in the Championship with the Sky Blues and they’d benefit from having him play for them.