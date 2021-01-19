‘Would be a smart appointment’ – Sheffield Wednesday consider EFL boss: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Darren Moore is under consideration to become the new manager of Sheffield Wednesday, according to the Daily Mail.

Moore has guided Donny to fourth place in League One this season, with the club sitting six points off top spot with two games in hand.

The 46-year-old has won 31 out of 68 games in charge of Rovers since taking charge last season, and is now said to be alerting interest.

Moore previously managed in the Championship with West Brom, and was controversially sacked in March 2019 despite the club sitting inside the play-offs.

Here, we discuss this potential appointment at Hillsborough, as Wednesday look to find a successor for Tony Pulis…

Alfie Burns

This is a big job and, no disrespect to Doncaster, but I think Moore would jump at the chance to move to Hillsborough.

He’s doing an outstanding job in League One and that means he’s going to be linked with jobs of this ilk; it is only natural.

Wednesday are in bother in terms of relegation and need a new manager in quickly to address their numerous problems. That’s despite Thompson’s impressive caretaker spell. It is important to have your long-term plan in place.

For me, Moore would be a good long-term plan and I think if Wednesday sell him the job, he would take it.

Phil Spencer

I think that this could be a good appointment for Sheffield Wednesday.

Darren Moore had a decent time as manager of West Brom but unfortunately fell just short of securing promotion at the Hawthorns.

Since then he’s gone to Doncaster Rovers and really cut his teeth in management.

The Yorkshire side are firmly in the mix for promotion from League One and are actually the highest scorers in the division, while also having one of the best defensive records.

The Owls could do a lot worse than appointing Moore and this is a move that I’d firmly be behind.

Jacob Potter

I think this would be a smart appointment by the Owls.

They need a manager that can come in and motivate a group of players that have struggled for momentum in this year’s campaign, and I think Moore can do just that.

He’s managed in the Premier League in the past with West Brom, so would have the respect of the players, which is exactly what’s needed with Sheffield Wednesday.

Moore has really impressed me since surprisingly dropping into League One for his next managerial job, and I think he deserves a move into the Championship.

He’s turned Doncaster Rovers into serious promotion contenders this season, and Sheffield Wednesday could do far worse than appointing him as their new boss.