‘Would be a smart and much-needed signing’ – Fulham plotting move for Norwich City man: The verdict

Fulham are plotting a potential loan move for Tom Trybull, according to reports from The Telegraph.

The 28-year-old midfielder is facing an uncertain future with Norwich City following the club’s promotion to the Premier League last term.

Trybull spent last term away from Carrow Road after joining Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan deal where he made 26 appearances for Tony Mowbray’s side in all competitions.

Marco Silva is looking to build a promotion-winning team at Craven Cottage, but would Trybull be a good addition?

The team at FLW have their say…

Jacob Potter

He’s got a point to prove to some of his doubters.

Trybull hasn’t exactly been a regular in the Norwich City team over the years, and only made 26 appearances in all competitions for Daniel Farke’s side, as they won promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Therefore, it’s not surprising to see him linked with a move away from Carrow Road this summer, and he could turn out to be a solid addition to the Fulham team this term.

We’ve already seen Harrison Reed linked with a move to Leeds United, whilst Tom Cairney has previously emerged as a transfer target for Sheffield United.

So, additional strength in depth in midfield is certainly needed for Marco Silva’s side this summer, and Trybull could provide them with that.

He’s got experience of playing in the Championship which is the main thing, and if he can use that experience with the Cottagers, then this could turn out to be a solid signing for the London-based side this summer.

Adam Jones

This would be a smart and much-needed signing considering Fulham’s current situation.

Although Kevin McDonald was released in the summer and the Cottagers will want to add another man to their midfield because of this, it’s the possible departures of Jean Michel Seri and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa that Marco Silva will have in mind if he moves for Trybull.

Both are unlikely to stay now the west London side are back in the Championship and with Mario Lemina and Ruben Loftus-Cheek also departing Craven Cottage on the expiration of their loan spells, a midfield rebuild will be essential if they want to win promotion back to the Premier League.

Having Harrison Reed and Tom Cairney as options is a good start, but it’s only a start. Strength in depth will be vital and with Tom Trybull, they would have a man with a respectable amount of Championship experience.

And after being left out in the cold at Carrow Road, will have a point to prove after being shipped out on loan to Blackburn last season and missing the Canaries’ promotion celebrations.

This would be his chance to show he can be a key part of a Championship promotion-winning side – and this hunger to succeed can only benefit Fulham who have a return to the top flight on the agenda.

Alfie Burns

Trybull has a very good track record of performing in the Championship. He’s impressed at times with Norwich and did really well with Blackburn Rovers during the time he spent there.

It’s difficult to see how he’s going to get the required game time with Norwich back in the Premier League, so it certainly makes sense for him to head out ahead of 2021/22.

Fulham, meanwhile, are bound to be evolving their midfield options this summer. There’s no certainties they’ll be able to retain Harrison Reed or André-Frank Zambo Anguissa on the back of relegation, whilst Tom Cairney’s injury troubles, combined with Sheffield United interest, are another hurdle to overcome.

So, Marco Silva probably needs to recruit a couple of fresh faces to bolster his options in the middle of the park.

Trybull, who is technically very good on the ball, will suit how Fulham are going to play.

It could be a really clever deal to get done.