“Would be a smart addition” – Stoke City in transfer tussle to sign 7-cap international: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City are among the clubs believed to be interested in signing Will Vaulks on a free transfer this summer.

The midfielder is set to leave Cardiff City when his deal expires in the coming weeks, so he will be on the lookout for a new club ahead of next season.

And, it appears the 28-year-old, who has won seven caps for Wales, won’t be short of options, with reports claiming Sheffield Wednesday and QPR will rival the Staffordshire outfit for Vaulks.

But, would he be a good signing for Michael O’Neill’s side? Do they need a player like him? Here our writers share their thoughts…

Toby Wilding

This does look as though it could be a rather sensible piece of business from Stoke if they get it done.

With Romaine Sawyers’ loan from West Brom now having ended, and Joe Allen’s future at the club still uncertain with his contract coming to an end, it does seem as though the Potters could benefit from some midfield reinforcement this summer.

Vaulks would obviously give them that, while providing some proven experience and ability at this level, that would help provide Michael O’Neill’s side with a solid foundation in the centre of the park.

Given he is now a free agent as well, this would be a more financially viable deal than those we have seen in the past by Stoke that have not exactly worked out, meaning that this could be one that is well worth pursuing for the club from an on and off field perspective.

Did these 25 Stoke City transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 John Carew joined Stoke on loan from West Ham. True False

Marcus Ally

This would be a very sensible pick-up for Stoke this summer.

Vaulks has been a reliable midfielder for some years now in the Championship, and would add strength in depth to Michael O’Neill’s central midfield contingent.

With the powers of Joe Allen and Sam Clucas fading in the last couple of seasons, the Potters need to add some freshness into midfield with new talisman Lewis Baker making a great impact after signing in January.

Vaulks would be a smart addition alongside Jordan Thompson, to allow other more attack-minded players the licence to go forward.

The Welshman has a well-rounded skillset and should be able to adapt quickly.

Chris Gallagher

This would be a good signing for Stoke.

We know that O’Neill isn’t going to be in a position to splash the cash this summer, so it’s about bringing in a few bargains to strengthen the squad ahead of what they will hope is a promotion push.

In Vaulks, the Potters would be getting a reliable midfielder who will work hard for the team and is competitive.

It’s not the sort of signing that will really excite the fans but he could be an important player of the course of a demanding Championship season.