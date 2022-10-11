“Would be a slight risk” – West Brom add former Watford boss to managerial shortlist: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion are keeping tabs on former Watford boss Rob Edwards and are considering him as a candidate for the top job at The Hawthorns, as per last night’s report from the Daily Mail.

The 39-year-old was given just 10 league games to prove his worth at Vicarage Road before being turfed out by owner Gino Pozzo, with the Hornets suffering an underwhelming start to the 2022/23 campaign.

However, many thought the decision to remove Edwards from his position was an extremely harsh one and this dismissal seemingly hasn’t deterred others from taking a look at him, with Middlesbrough reported to have been keen on him.

And it has now transpired that Albion are also interested in him following yesterday’s sacking of Steve Bruce, though he is one of many candidates with Scott Parker, Chris Wilder, Carlos Corberan and others all reported to be under consideration.

Looking specifically at Edwards though, would he be a good choice for the Baggies?

We asked three of our writers at Football League World to provide their verdicts on this key question.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Don’t get me wrong, there is a lot to like about Edwards.

He is a bright young British coach that has done well in his short coaching/managerial career so far, and someone fans can very easily get behind.

However, in West Brom’s current situation, I do think his appointment would be a slight risk.

The Baggies should be looking for someone to come in and make an immediate impact at the Hawthorns and whilst Edwards could well do that, he did show at Watford that he was perhaps taking a bit of time to adjust to Championship level.

That is not to say he was deserving of the sack, far from it, but I think he would be best at a club looking for longer-term success, rather than a side like West Brom, who, realistically, have a playoff calibre side this season.

Indeed, it would be a risky appointment, albeit an intriguing one.

Declan Harte

Edwards was treated harshly by Watford and should reasonably still be in charge at Vicarage Road.

But Watford’s loss could be West Brom’s gain, with the 39-year-old having done well enough with Forest Green Rovers to deserve a chance in the Championship.

Watford’s form since his departure also highlights that he wasn’t necessarily the problem with the team’s results in his final weeks there.

Edwards could also be the man to get the most out of the array of attacking talent available in the Baggies’ squad, having overseen a very attack-minded team in FGR.

While there are more experienced alternatives at this level available, Edwards’ time with Watford should not be enough to deter Albion’s hierarchy from hiring a worthy candidate for the role.

Adam Jones

Albion don’t exactly have a huge number of options in central defence, although the likes of Martin Kelly, Erik Pieters and Conor Townsend can operate there.

In the end, that could be crucial for Edwards if he does arrive, but he needs to be given time to get the Baggies on track if he’s given the top job at The Hawthorns, with his spell at Vicarage Road being cut short far too quickly.

But you just feel they need someone who can come in and make a short-term impact, something Edwards may not be able to do considering he would probably need to make quite a few changes during the January window.

This is a rescue job now with the Baggies in danger of falling even further down the table, so it may be best for all parties if he wasn’t given the role at this stage.

Instead, they may benefit from looking at a more experienced candidate like Sean Dyche who would probably be able to squeeze the best out of Albion’s players.