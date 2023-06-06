This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has appeared on Leicester City's managerial radar, according to yesterday's report from The Telegraph.

The 37-year-old has enjoyed a very successful spell at Portman Road, taking over from Paul Cook who underachieved in Suffolk despite the fact he had the opportunity to rebuild his squad during the summer of 2021.

McKenna has been able to get a tune out of his squad and has ensured his team will be competing in the Championship next season, with the ex-Manchester United coach likely to attract plenty more interest in the coming months and years if he can guide the Tractor Boys to further success.

Who is in contention for the Leicester City job?

The Telegraph believe Dean Smith, Scott Parker and Manchester City assistant boss Enzo Maresca are in the Foxes' thinking at this point, although it would be a surprise to see the former get the job considering he wasn't able to guide them to safety.

Parker, meanwhile, may need to be patient for another opportunity after getting the sack at Club Brugge.

Maresca and McKenna have done extremely well at City and Ipswich though - and could be the more attractive options because of this.

Would Kieran McKenna be a good appointment for Leicester City?

With McKenna reportedly attracting interest from the relegated team, we asked three of our writers at FLW whether he would be a good replacement for Smith.

Brett Worthington

Out of all the managers they have been linked with, this would be the best appointment.

There is no doubt that McKenna is a manager who is on the rise and will become a Premier League boss in the coming years.

McKenna walked into Ipswich at a very difficult moment and managed to get the team together and turn their fortunes around completely. There is no reason why he can’t do the same at The King Power Stadium.

McKenna is a very attack-minded coach, so he would make this Leicester team good on the eye and have the potential under his management to be the best in the division.

However, he is building something good at Portman Road, and while the Leicester job may tempt him, as Ipswich are also a Championship team and have plenty of funds, McKenna may want to stick it out with the Tractor Boys a little while longer.

James Reeves

McKenna would be an outstanding appointment for Leicester.

The 37-year-old has established himself as one of the most highly-rated coaches in the EFL after leading the Tractor Boys to promotion from League One and it is understandable why he is on the Foxes' radar.

McKenna delivered a side playing an attractive, attacking brand of football, but he also instilled excellent defensive stability and a winning mentality in his squad.

Ipswich were relentless in the second half of last season, going unbeaten in their final 19 games on the way to promotion which suggests that McKenna is able to handle pressure, making him well-equipped for the Leicester job which would come with high expectations.

McKenna would need time to adapt to the Championship and there are question marks over whether he would leave Ipswich given their ambition and financial might, but if the Foxes can convince him to join, it would be a significant coup.

Adam Jones

He's probably one of the better candidates out there at the moment and has shown how much of an asset he can be in the EFL.

Not only has he implemented an exciting style of play, but he has managed to get points on the board consistently and that consistency will be so important for the Foxes if they want to get back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Some would worry about the possibility of this job being too big for him, but he settled into Ipswich remarkably well for his first head coach role and will only get better with more experience under his belt.

Many young managers have thrived in the EFL in recent years and that's another reason why Leicester shouldn't be scared of appointing him.

Unlike Parker who was sacked from his job in Belgium, McKenna has a bit of positive momentum behind him following his promotion with the Tractor Boys and that will only benefit the Foxes if he comes in.

He seems destined to manage at a very high level in the future, so Leicester should be looking to poach him now rather than later.