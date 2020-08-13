’Would be a shrewd signing’ – Stoke City weighing up move for 9-goal ace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City are among a host of sides interested in signing Scott Fraser on a free transfer, as per the Daily Record.

Fraser is on the lookout for a new club and is available to sign on a free transfer, following his departure from Burton Albion at the end of the season.

Fraser scored nine goals and chipped in with 14 assists across all competitions this term, and at the age of 25, he could be a bargain of a signing this summer.

The Daily Record claims that Hull, Sunderland and Stoke are interested in signing Fraser on a free, ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Here, the FLW team discuss whether Fraser would be a good signing for Stoke…

Jacob Potter

He could be worth the punt.

Fraser has caught the eye with a number of strong performances in League One recently, and I think he could be a decent addition to the Stoke City squad.

The midfielder finished the 2019/20 campaign with nine goals and 14 assists to his name, and he’d be more than capable of making the step up to the Championship in my eyes.

My only concern would be if Stoke were able to offer him regular game time in the second-tier next term, as you would imagine that the likes of Hull City and Sunderland are more likely to be able to offer that.

Stoke need to do all they can to land his signature though, as I think he’d add much-needed strength in depth to their squad.

Sam Rourke

On a free transfer, I can see why Stoke are keen.

Fraser enjoyed a fruitful two seasons most recently at Burton Albion where he scored 16 goals and recorded 19 assists within that time-frame.

At 25, Fraser is reaching the peak years in his career and he’ll be hungry to test himself in the Championship, and that is exactly what Stoke need, players who will have a willingness to impress and develop.

The Potters have in truth, carried too much deadwood over the last few seasons, having players that seemingly don’t want to be battling it out in the second tier of English football.

Whilst, you can’t guarantee Fraser would be a starter week in, week out at Stoke, he’d offer some real depth to the attacking midfield department.

George Harbey

This would be a shrewd signing for Stoke.

Fraser is a quality midfielder who has really caught the eye after a number of impressive performances for Burton in Sky Bet League One, and at the age of 25, you would back him to make the step-up to the Championship.

Stoke need to add more goals to their midfield as the likes of Nick Powell and Tom Ince have been in and out of form this term, and a creative player like Fraser who can play out wide or through the middle would be a shrewd addition.

On a free transfer, it’s definitely worth a look.