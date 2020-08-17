‘Would be a shrewd capture’ – Millwall battling Barnsley and Preston for EFL forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall are one of a number of Championship sides reportedly keen on Walsall striker Josh Gordon.

The Lions had an impressive season under Gary Rowett last term and will be looking to build on that progress with a shrewd summer transfer window.

According to the Daily Mail, Millwall are keen on Gordon as they look to strengthen their forward line.

The report claims that Barnsley and Preston North End are also interested in the striker.

But would he be a good signing for Millwall? And do they need him?

We pressed our FLW writers on just that…

Alfie Burns

Gordon was hugely impressive during the second half of the 2019/20 campaign.

He scored goals for fun at Walsall but the Championship is a big step up.

Of course, the 25-year-old has good pedigree and a chance of making it at that level, but I’m just not completely sold on the fact he can come in and improve Gary Rowett’s side’s chance of play-off football.

Surely there are better options out there.

Are these 10 facts about Millwall actually true?

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1885. True or false? True False

George Dagless

I think it could be a nice move.

He’s not going to break the bank and has plenty of talent so it seems a Millwall-type signing.

He’s technically sound and is ready for a jump up, it just remains to be seen whether Millwall is too far for him or just right.

Personally, I think the set-up they have got there would be good for him and I expect Rowett to get a real tune out of him so I think it’s worth a go.

George Harbey

I really like Gordon as a player and I think he’s definitely deserving of a move up a league or two.

Able to play anywhere across the front-line, he’d be a smart addition for Rowett’s side, who experimented with different formations over the course of the season and played with a number of attacking players.

Gordon has scored a decent amount of goals this season, but nine goals in League Two suggests that a move to the Championship could be a slight step-up for him at the moment, but you still shouldn’t write him off.

I think he has the attributes to thrive at the Den, and it would be a shrewd capture.