‘Would be a shrewd bit of business’ – Preston enquire about transfer deal for Leeds United player: The verdict

Leeds United attacker Tyler Roberts is a man in-demand, with no less than five Championship clubs enquiring for his services, according to Football Insider.

Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County, Preston North End, Bournemouth and Cardiff City have all reportedly asked Leeds about taking the Wales international on loan for the rest of the season, with the 21-year-old needing regular game-time to develop.

Roberts was a key part of Marcelo Bielsa’s plans last season, scoring four times in 23 appearances, usually from an attacking midfield role supporting Patrick Bamford.

Equally adept on the wing or in his natural role as a striker, Roberts could provide a spark to all the teams linked with his services for the second half of the season.

Could Preston North End do with him the most though? And where would he potentially fit in at Deepdale?

Here’s what the FLW writers think about a potential move to the Lilywhites for Roberts…

Alfie Burns

Tyler Roberts is a very good player and, if he’s fully fit, he’s getting somewhere in the Preston starting line-up.

Marcelo Bielsa has drilled incredible versatility into him over the last two seasons; he can play as a winger, No.10 or lead the line himself.

If you push him into that central striking role, he scores goals. Playing into his feet allows him to link the play, whilst he’s a constant goal threat if you deliver good balls into the box.

Although his stature doesn’t suggest it, Roberts is a very good header of the ball. Some of his best Leeds goals have come with his head, which is a strength that Preston could really work towards.

Whether or not a deal comes off, Preston fans will be pleased to see the club chasing an ambitious deal.

If it does come off, they’ve got a real player on their hands.

Ned Holmes

This would be a fantastic signing.

Preston options in the final third have never really convinced me and in Roberts they’d be signing a player comfortable across the forward line.

We’ve seen at Leeds that he has real quality and is capable of producing moments of magic, he’ll no doubt be hungry to show he can do that consistently.

It seems a smart move because the Wales international will be desperate to prove to Marcelo Bielsa and Ryan Giggs that he’s deserving of a place in both their squads.

Preston look like they’re going to face some hot competition for him but getting this done would be a very shrewd bit of business.

Sam Rourke

Would be a top, top signing this.

Preston are enjoying a good window with Jayson Molumby and Ben Whiteman in particular two very good signings for the club.

The Lilywhites don’t really have a player like Roberts who has a real nous for unlocking defences and creating chances for attackers from a central position, so he’d be a real coup.

He’s way down the pecking order at Elland Road at the moment and I feel he needs to move somewhere where he’d be guaranteed game-time, he’d get that at Preston in my opinion.

In-terms of striking options, Roberts would also add a bit more quality to what they already have, and could provide a real goal threat.