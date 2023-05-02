This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley are interested in signing Liverpool midfielder James Milner this summer, according to The Athletic.

The 37-year-old is coming to the end of his Liverpool contract, meaning he will become a free agent this summer unless a new deal is agreed.

However, in their pursuit of Milner the Clarets do face stiff competition in Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

Would James Milner be a good signing for Burnley?

We asked the writers at FLW for their thoughts on this deal and if Milner would be a good signing for Burnley and if he’s the player that the club need…

Brett Worthington

I think this would be a very smart signing for Burnley.

He is a player who has played with Vincent Kompany and his assistant Craig Bellamy before, meaning there is a previous relationship.

Despite being 37, Milner probably still has a lot to offer, especially at a side like Burnley, where he may not play every week, but he would do a lot in that dressing room and around the club.

Milner is a player who has played at the highest level for a long time, and if he were to join Burnley, he would be a player who has authority and leadership qualities.

Players would look up to him, young and old, and if Burnley are to be around the bottom end of the Premier League, Milner is the type of player that would be up for the fight and be someone to count on in the good times and the bad.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This is one I would swerve if I were Burnley.

James Milner is coming towards the end of his career and his involvement at Liverpool has dwindled in recent seasons.

Don't get me wrong, the role he plays at Anfield is a good one, and perhaps a crucial one, but I'm not sure I can see it working at Burnley.

Yes, Milner would be an experienced head in the dressing room, and a leadership figure as the Clarets look to consolidate their place in the Premier League.

However, I think they would be better served looking elsewhere and for players that will be able to contribute week in, week out on the pitch as well as off it.

Ned Holmes

This would be a shrewd bit of business.

Burnley could do with adding some Premier League nous and know-how, and James Milner has that in bucketloads.

The Clarets' midfield is really strong but being able to rotate Milner through it would make it better-prepared for the vigours of the top flight next season.

He'd be a great player to have around the squad as well, and it would be no surprise to see him join Vincent Kompany's coaching staff when he does hang up his boots.

After what we've seen over the past few years, going for the same targets as Brighton can only be a good thing. Beating the Seagulls to his signature may be tough, though.