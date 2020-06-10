‘Would be a shrewd addition’ – Derby County join hunt for in-demand Sheffield Wednesday ace: The verdict

Derby County have registered their interest in signing Sheffield Wednesday defender Morgan Fox, according to Football Insider.

Fox is out-of-contract at the end of this year’s campaign, and is attracting interest from a number of clubs heading into the summer.

It has previously been claimed by TEAMtalk that the likes of Burnley, Norwich City and West Brom were just some of the teams interested in signing him.

The full-back has made 31 appearances in total for Sheffield Wednesday this season, as they continue to struggle for positive results in the Championship.

A move to Derby could be a tempting proposition for Fox though, with Phillip Cocu’s side well in contention for a top-six finish in the second tier.

The Rams are currently sat 12th and just five points adrift of the play-off places in the Championship, and will be keen to finish the season strongly.

But would Fox be a good signing for Derby County ahead of next year’s campaign?

We discuss….

Ned Holmes:

I like this move from Derby’s perspective.

Fox has proven himself a quality player this term and it would signify a great bit of business if the Rams could pick him up as a free agent.

Derby do have some interesting options at left-back, including Max Lowe and Lee Buchanan, but the 26-year-old would improve them as a squad and shore them up at the back.

Cocu looks as if he is building a squad to push for promotion next season and I think this is the sort of low-key but smart signing that could help them do that.

Alfie Burns:

This looks a pretty good fit to me. Fox has done exceptionally well in turning his Wednesday career around, but a fresh start might just be needed at this stage of his career.

Derby are a club rebuilding themselves under Cocu and despite having decent enough options at left-back, you feel that Fox trumps a lot of them and would make the left-side of the team better.

The competition for Fox’s signature looks like it will be an intense one this summer, but there’s no reason why Derby can’t sell the Welshman their club and project under a very talented coach.

A year to look at the Championship and a good summer, including additions like Fox, could leave Cocu and Derby in a very strong position next season.

Quiz: The 15-question Derby County higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15?

1 of 15 Were Roy McFarland's apps higher than Jack Parry's? Higher Lower

George Harbey:

I think that Fox would be a shrewd addition for the Rams, especially on a free transfer.

I really like the way Fox has overcome criticism from Wednesday supporters this season and kept his head down, worked hard and established himself as a solid full-back for the Owls.

He’s at a decent age now and would add some real stability to Derby’s back four, as to me, Derby have conceded far too many sloppy goals this season.

What I would say, though, is that if Fox does come in, would this stop the development of Max Lowe? He has looked really impressive and promising this season, and he should be a key player for the Rams next season.