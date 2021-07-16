‘Would be a seriously good signing’ – Crystal Palace eyeing swoop for in-demand West Brom star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Crystal Palace are the latest club to enter the race to sign West Brom midfielder Matheus Pereira, according to a recent report from The Athletic.

Pereira caught the eye with a number of strong performances for the Baggies last term, and was a rare bright spark, although his efforts weren’t quite enough to see them avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The 25-year-old made 34 appearances in total for West Brom in the 2020/21 season, and chipped in with 12 goals and six assists in all competitions.

He was on hand to provide 20 assists and score eight goals in the 2019/20 season, where the Baggies won promotion from the Championship, but it seems as though his future could be away from the Hawthorns this summer.

West Ham and Leicester City have also been credited with interest in signing Pereira before the new league campaign gets underway, although it remains to be seen as to which club is leading the race to land his signature.

We ask our Football League World writers what they make fo Crystal Palace’s interest in signing Pereira, and whether he’d be a good addition to Patrick Viera’s side or not.

Sam Rourke:

This would be a seriously good signing for Palace.

It’s a new era at Selhurst Park with Patrick Viera taking the reigns at the south London club, and it appears they are looking to reduce the average age of the squad with Michael Olise joining, and Marc Guehi closing in on a deal to move as well.

Pereira has proven he is more than good enough at top-flight level and simply is too good to continue plying his trade in the Championship, so a switch to Palace would be ideal for him.

The thought of him, Eze, Olise and Zaha in the same team is a tantalising prospect and someone like Christian Benteke will be licking his lips given the amount of creativity that will potentially be behind him.

If the south London side can seal a deal for Pereira at the right price, then they should, as he has match-winning qualities that can prove so essential as Palace look up rather than down in the top-flight.

George Harbey:

This would be another hugely exciting for Palace.

I really like what they’re doing down at Selhurst Park, and they have such an exciting front line in Ebere Eze, Wilfred Zaha and Michael Olise. Add Pereira to that, and it’s frightening!

Pereira is such a silky player who has proved himself in the Premier League and Championship with West Brom, proving that he can score goals as well as create them too.

He’s at a good age, but the only concern for me would be the price. West Brom are in no rush to sell him given that he has another three years left on his deal.

It would be a very exciting addition, though.

Adam Jones:

Surely there’s only so much attacking talent you can have in one team?

Wilfred Zaha, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise are great options for Patrick Viera already – but the addition of Matheus Pereira would be a sensational signing depending on his price tag.

The Brazilian has already been subject of interest from multiple Premier League sides and RB Leipzig this summer – and this is likely to create a bidding war if someone launches a serious bid for him.

West Brom have the right to play hardball with the 24-year-old, as his contract at The Hawthorns doesn’t expire until the summer of 2024.

The £8m they paid for Olise was a bargain deal considering his age and potential but they should be wary about how much they spend on Pereira if they prepare their own bid.

Considering Eze is out injured for a while, this could persuade them to spend a little more.

In the short term, he would be a much-needed signing but it would be interested to see how Viera rotates Zaha, Eze, Olise and Pereira (if he joins) in the long run.