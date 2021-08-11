‘Would be a sensational signing’ – Derby County target move for Manchester United man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County are considering a move to sign James Garner, according to reports from The Athletic.

The Manchester United starlet is being lined up for another loan spell this season after spending the last campaign on loan with both Watford and Nottingham Forest in the Championship.

The 20-year-old is regarded as one of the most exciting young talents at Old Trafford right now and it seems that a number of clubs are in the race to sign him with Forest, Stoke City and Sheffield United also said to be keen.

Derby are currently operating under EFL restrictions but would be able to sign the player on loan for a maximum of six months, providing that the player and United themselves agree to the deal.

So would James Garner be a good signing for the Rams?

The team at FLW have their say…

25 quiz questions about Derby County and Wayne Rooney as 21/22 season edges closer – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 25 What year was Wayne Rooney born? 1986 1987 1988 1989

Billy Mulley

If Derby were to land the signing of James Garner then it would be a sensational signing. He was one of the Championship’s best players last season and is deservedly attracting the attention that he deserves at the moment.

This would be an addition that would certainly bolster Derby’s survival hopes, and when added to a midfield that already has Ravel Morrison, then The Rams could be stocked with quality in the middle of park.

However, it is difficult to see Derby winning the race for Garner. Nottingham Forest are keen to take him on again, whilst Sheffield United are also an interested party – two teams that will have ambitions of reaching the play-offs at least.

Garner should be playing at the top end of the division, or even in the lower end of the Premier League, and that is something that Derby are not likely to be able to offer.

Ben Wignall

Garner was very impressive on loan at Nottingham Forest in the second half of the 2020-21 campaign, and that is why a number of Championship, Premier League and overseas teams are tracking what his latest developments are at Old Trafford to try and take him for this season.

You’d think that Forest would perhaps be the favourites to land him on the strength of his performances at the City Ground, but Derby would definitely be rubbing their noses in it if they were to land the youngster.

Even though it looks like the Rams may perhaps struggle this season, it would be foolish if Wayne Rooney wasn’t to try and utilise his links with the Red Devils to try and get the best available loans – and Garner would definitely be a top addition to his options.

Derby do already have talented deep-lying midfielders such as Max Bird, Graeme Shinnie and Krystian Bielik but Garner offers something different from an attacking viewpoint – but if Garner opts for Derby then he’s not likely to be battling in the top half of the table this season so it’s a matter of whether he wants to work with Rooney or he wants to play for potential promotion contenders.

Jacob Potter

This would be a real coup for Derby this summer.

Garner really impressed me in the Championship with Nottingham Forest last season, and he was one of the few players to come away with any credit to their name in a disappointing league campaign.

Derby could certainly benefit from adding depth to their team, but Garner might be a slightly unrealistic target for them.

He’s shown that he’s more than good enough to be playing in the Championship, and it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him being linked with a move to a team challenging for promotion, or even in the Premier League.

Derby are likely to be fighting it out near the bottom of the second-tier standings this term, and it’s good to see them looking at adding depth to their first-team squad.

The Rams will surely be fighting a losing battle to try and land Garner’s signature though, as there are better destinations for him to head to this summer.