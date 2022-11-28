“Would be a sensational appointment” – Championship boss on QPR’s list of new manager candidates: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Coventry City boss Mark Robins is on QPR‘s list of potential Mick Beale replacements, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

Beale is expected to be named Rangers’ new manager today meaning the Championship club will have a vacancy to fill and it seems Robins is a coach they like.

The R’s have done some work on his compensation and FLW understands they can afford it.

But would he be a good appointment? And would he go?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Marcus Ally

Sounds a bit unrealistic to me.

It would be a great appointment, the scale of the job that Robins has done at Coventry is incredible, and at times in the last couple of seasons, it has felt more likely than not that the crescendo of his reign will be taking the Sky Blues to the Premier League, and maybe even beyond.

It would be a sensational appointment for the Rs, and would in turn weaken a club that could be competing in a similar region of the table to themselves this term.

There is off the pitch instability present at Coventry at the moment, which can put managers off, but there have not been many times when that has not been the case in Robins’ second stint at the club, therefore an exit would be a surprise at this stage.

Ned Holmes

Mark Robins has been one of the most impressive EFL managers in recent years – building something fantastic at Coventry and taking them from League Two to the Championship.

They’ve put their slow start to the season behind them now and some are even speaking about them as promotion candidates.

Robins has done an excellent job with the Sky Blues on a nominal budget and you can certainly understand why the R’s are keen.

Would he go? I’m not too sure.

There’s an argument to be made that the R’s are a bigger club, without the recent off-field issues of the Sky Blues, and a squad better placed to challenge for promotion.

But they’re not one of the Championship big hitters or a Premier League side and Robins may prefer to stay at Coventry to see how far he can take this project.

Adam Jones

You have to wonder whether this is enough of a step up for Robins to make this move, especially after remaining loyal to the Sky Blues in recent years.

Although QPR have the ingredients to push for promotion, Coventry probably will as well if they invest in a couple of players during the January transfer window.

With QPR operating with a back three under Mark Warburton, it shouldn’t take them too long to adapt to life under Mark Robins.

His ability to work within a limited budget and squeeze the best out of his players would bode well for the West London side who aren’t likely to have a huge amount to spend in January – but it’s currently unclear whether he could be a success at Loftus Road.

Eddie Howe previously looked like a one-club man with AFC Bournemouth but he has done well at Newcastle United, so that should provide hope for QPR if they appoint Robins.