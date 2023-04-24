This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland boosted their play-off hopes yesterday by securing a 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns.

As a result of this victory, the Black Cats climbed into the top-six in the Championship.

While Sunderland will be overtaken in the league standings by Blackburn Rovers tomorrow if Jon Dahl Tomasson's side avoid defeat to Burnley, they will fancy their chances of securing enough points from their last two games to extend their season past the 46-game mark.

Despite the fact that Tony Mowbray has been extremely successful during his time in charge of the club, the Black Cats have been linked with a potential replacement for the 59-year-old.

Who has been touted as a replacement for Tony Mowbray at Sunderland?

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Francesco Farioli is top of Sunderland's managerial shortlist for next season.

Farioli has been without a job since leaving Turkish outfit Alanyaspor earlier this year.

Here, three of our FLW writers have shared thoughts on whether this would be a good potential appointment by Sunderland.

Declan Harte

This would be a very strange decision from Sunderland if it came to pass.

Mowbray has been excellent since joining the club and has a proven track record of doing well at this level.

Meanwhile, Farioli has no prior experience in English football and his CV doesn’t make for compelling reading.

This would be a huge risk for Sunderland to take, and one they should avoid at this stage.

There is no need to rock the boat at the Stadium of Light given how well Mowbray has done so far.

James Reeves

This would be a very unfair decision for Sunderland to sack Mowbray.

The 59-year-old has done an outstanding job at the Stadium of Light to have the Black Cats sitting in the play-off places with two games remaining.

It should be remembered that it is the club's first season back in the Championship and Mowbray has had to contend with an extensive injury list, with key players such as Ross Stewart and Corry Evans missing large portions of the season.

Mowbray has arguably overachieved this campaign, achieving excellent results whilst playing attractive, attacking football despite all the challenges he has faced.

Farioli would be an incredibly risky appointment given his lack of experience and while he is clearly highly rated and has a lot of potential, it feels like an unnecessary gamble to replace Mowbray, who could still deliver promotion in the coming weeks.

Josh Cole

Replacing Mowbray with Farioli would be a scandalous call to make when you consider just how much progress the club has made this season.

Sunderland were not expected to be competing for a place in the play-offs in their first year back in the Championship yet are now firmly in contention for a top-six finish.

While Farioli did guide Alanyaspor to a respectable fifth-place finish in the Super Lig last season, he was unable to replicate this success in the current term before vacating his role in February.

Whereas Mowbray knows exactly what it takes to achieve success in the Championship, Farioli has yet to work as a coach in the Football League and thus may find it difficult to adapt to life in this division.

Instead of taking an unnecessary risk, Sunderland should instead be looking to back Mowbray in the transfer market ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.