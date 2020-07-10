‘Would be a risky move’ – Title-winner eyes vacant Bristol City managerial role: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Experienced manager Christoph Daum is interested in succeeding Lee Johnson at Bristol City, according to reports from Bristol Live.

CEO Mark Ashton has recently revealed that the club have received plenty of applicants from around the world, after parting company with Lee Johnson at the weekend.

According to Bristol Live, Daum has declared an interest in the vacant managerial role, and he would certainly bring a wealth of experience to Ashton Gate.

The 66-year-old has taken charge of nearly 1,000 games since his first stint in management with 1. FC Koln in 1986, winning league titles with Stuttgart in Germany, Besiktas and Fenerbahce in Turkey, and Austria Wien in Austria.

His win ratio as a manager is 52.6% after winning 524 out of 995 games in charge, and he could now be set to return to management for the first time since leaving his role in charge of Romania in 2017.

Here, the FLW team discuss this potential appointment at Ashton Gate…

George Dagless

Not for me.

He’s got bags and bags of experience in the game but none in the Championship and that is what Bristol City need next.

Lee Johnson took them as far as he could and probably because he didn’t have that extra bit of knowhow of getting a side into the Premier League.

The Robins are set-up for a run at the top flight and then a stay there as well.

They need a manager that has shown he can do that in this country and I think a Chris Hughton type manager is what they need.

Daum will have plenty of experience to call upon but not in the right areas for what the Robins need.

Jacob Potter

This would be a risky move, but it could pay off.

Bristol City have struggled to get over the line in their bids to finish in the top-six in the last few seasons, and they need a manager that can make sure they perform to a high standard for the whole league campaign.

Daum has managed some top European clubs in his managerial career, and he’d be somewhat of a coup for Bristol City if they appointed him as their new manager.

The Robins need a boss that is going to implement fresh ideas into the club, and I think Daum could be the person to do just that.

They need to be bold and take a risk, and I think the appointment of Daum would be a gamble worth taking as they look to win promotion into the Premier League.

George Harbey

This could have its benefits.

Daum obviously has no experience of managing in England, and the Championship is a really tough nut to crack, so in that respect it would be a risky move.

But the 66-year-old has managed nearly 1000 games in his career and has won multiple league titles in many different countries, so he clearly knows how to galvanise a team and build a successful group.

After parting ways with Johnson, City clearly need a manager who can take the reins and use their experience to guide them into the Premier League.

Daum is a very experienced boss, but it would all depend on how he adapts to the Championship.