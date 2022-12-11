“Would be a risky move” – Sheffield Wednesday eyeing transfer move for Everton player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday are eyeing a move for Everton youngster Tom Cannon, it has emerged.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that the Owls have joined the race to snap up the young striker.

It has previously been reported that Fleetwood Town also want to sign the 19-year-old.

With that said, below, three of our FLW writers have offered their thoughts on the young forward being linked with Darren Moore’s side.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

The attraction to Tom Cannon is obvious – goals.

In the Premier League 2 this season, he’s been firing them in, with six goals in 10 appearances for Everton’s under-21 side.

Not only that, but he has also delivered up against senior sides in the EFL Trophy, netting four goals in four games in that competition, too, which suggests that although he lacks senior experience, the potential is there for him to score in men’s football.

Given Wednesday already have three good forwards on their books, though, this would be a move that the player would perhaps be best seeking assurances over his potential playing time before going ahead with switch – particularly when you consider this would be Cannon’s first foray into senior football outside of the EFL Trophy.

James Reeves

It is clear to see why Darren Moore is in the market for attacking reinforcements.

The goals have dried up significantly of late, with Wednesday scoring just three goals in their last four league games. Lee Gregory has missed parts of the season through injury, while Josh Windass has also had spells on the sidelines.

Cannon would be an interesting signing for Wednesday, but it would be a risk given that he only made his professional debut for Everton last month.

With Gregory and Michael Smith both over 30, the advantage of Cannon is that he would add youthfulness and energy into the front line and he is clearly a player who is highly-rated with a lot of potential.

Moore has been trusted with a number of young players on loan through his managerial career, so Cannon would be in good hands should he make the move.

But League One is a physically demanding division and there would be question marks over whether Cannon could handle that at such a young age.

For Wednesday, it would perhaps be sensible to go for someone more experienced and with a proven track record as they look for automatic promotion.

Josh Cole

Whereas Wednesday may find it beneficial to add some fresh faces to their squad next month, swooping for Cannon would be a risky move.

The Everton forward has yet to feature in the third-tier during his career and thus there is no guarantee that he will be able to make an immediate impact at this level.

Although Cannon has impressed for the Toffees’ youth side this season, he may not necessarily be an upgrade on Wednesday’s abundance of attacking options.

Keeping this in mind, the Owls ought to opt against signing the forward in the upcoming window and instead switch their focus to alternative options.