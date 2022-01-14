‘Would be a risk’ – Sheffield United cast eyes over Middlesbrough winger: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United have set their sights on Middlesbrough winger Marcus Browne, as per a report from Football Insider.

The Blades, who like Middlesbrough are pushing for a play-off spot at present, are reportedly looking for attacking options to bolster their chances of reaching England’s top-flight once more.

Football League World understands that Browne is also being monitored by Oxford United, with the U’s having a strong interest in the winger that has already enjoyed two loan spells at the Kassam Stadium.

According to the Northern Echo, Boro have made four players available for transfer this month, with Browne named as one of the four on the list.

Declan Harte

Taking a chance on Browne could be a risky signing for Sheffield United. The player has fallen far down the pecking order at Middlesbrough and has suffered from injury problems in the past.

However, a deep squad can be so important in the Championship and if they brought him into the team then he could make for a very useful option off the bench and in rotation.

At 24-years old, there is still plenty of chance for him to develop into a consistent starting player for the team.

Given Middlesbrough are looking to get rid of the player, it indicates the transfer fee could also be kept quite reasonable, which will make this transfer all the more enticing for Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

Josh Cole

Although Paul Heckingbottom should be looking at ways in which he can improve his squad, signing Marcus Browne would be a risk.

The attacking midfielder has struggled considerably with his fitness in recent times as he has yet to make an appearance for Middlesbrough during the current campaign due to a knee injury.

Whilst Browne did manage to demonstrate his talent last season by providing three direct goal contributions in five appearances, there is no guarantee that he will be able to avoid another setback if he seals a switch to Bramall Lane.

Keeping this in mind, Heckingbottom may find it more beneficial to sign a player who has been able to remain injury-free in recent seasons instead of taking a punt on Browne.

Adam Jones

With the options he has at his disposal, it could be wise for Heckingbottom to switch to a 3-4-2-1 in the coming weeks to have both McGoldrick and Gibbs-White in an attacking midfield role when the latter returns – and the addition of Browne would certainly bolster his options.

Returning from his ACL injury, he would certainly have a point to prove but he would need to be managed in the early stages of his Blades career carefully to avoid a further injury.

The fact this deal would be a loan makes this potential signing a low-risk one, but whether he gets a starting spot ahead of the likes of Gibbs-White and McGoldrick remains to be seen.

At the end of the day, this is another temporary deal when they should be building for the long term, but if there’s an option to make this deal permanent, then it may be a reasonably decent signing.

Considering his lack of experience at this level though, it does seem like a strange one in my eyes.