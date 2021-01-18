‘Would be a risk’ – Reading FC set sights on signing 24-y/o amid interest in defender: Fan’s voice

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Fan’s Voice’ series, where we gather original opinions from those closest to the clubs concerned on matters surrounding their team and share them with a wider audience…

Reading could be in for an interesting few weeks ahead in the January transfer window, with some key members of Veljko Paunovic’s side being linked with moves away from the club.

One of those to be linked with a Madejski Stadium departure this month is defender Omar Richards, with the full-back reportedly attracting interest from German giants Bayern Munich according to The Telegraph.

They could be preparing for life without Richards though, with Football Insider reporting that the club are eyeing a move for Colchester United defender Cohen Bramall.

Football League World’s Reading FC supporter Lee Richards reacted to the news of Bayern Munich’s interest in signing the Royals full-back, and expected any potential agreement between both parties to be reached at the end of the 2020/21 season, as opposed to in January.

“With the Champions League champions, Bayern Munich reportedly keen on Reading star Omar Richards, Veljko Paunovic may find himself looking for a new left-back sooner rather than later.

“If rumours are to believed that process has already started as we are linked to Colchester’s Cohen Bramall.”

“Bramall, a product of non-league football, got his big break with Arsenal but now finds himself playing League Two football via a loan spell at Birmingham where he made only a handful of Championship appearances.

“Any transfer for Omar Richards would likely be at the end of the season when his contract expires so although a priority, there is no rush to make a hasty signing.”

Richards went on to admit that he thinks a move for Bramall would be too much of a risk in the January transfer window, whilst also highlighting the concern of the level that the defender is currently playing at.

The Reading fan also felt as though Veljko Paunovic should be relying on some of the club’s academy players instead if Omar Richards was to depart.

“I believe a move for Cohen Bramall would be a risk and probably not worthwhile at this stage. He’s inexperienced at Championship level and currently plays for a mid-table League Two side.

“Reading also have two very good academy prospects in Ethan Bristow and Imari Samuels who I believe many Reading fans would like to see given a chance to develop at the club in the same way as Omar Richards and Michael Olise.

“Ultimately this is all plan B and, although unlikely at this stage, tying down Omar Richards to a new contract at Reading is still very much plan A.”

Richards and his Reading team-mates are set to return to action on Tuesday evening, when they take on Coventry City at the Madejski Stadium.

