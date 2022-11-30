“Would be a risk” – Chelsea figure in the mix for QPR managerial vacancy: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Current Chelsea coach Anthony Barry is a name under consideration for the current Queens Park Rangers managerial vacancy.

That is according to The Mirror (print edition, 30/11/22, p.51) who report that whilst Neil Critchley is the candidate the club are leaning towards, Barry is a name that is in the mix for the job.

The 36-year-old coach is currently at the World Cup with Belgium as part of Roberto Martinez’s backroom staff, and has previously been linked with other Championship roles.

With that said, below, three of our FLW writers have offered their verdict on the 36-year-old being linked with the Loftus Road vacancy.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Given that he has been linked with a few Championship vacancies now, it seems very clear that Anthony Barry is a highly rated coach.

And, with previous opportunities to land a job hampered by his involvement with Belgium at the World Cup, this one could come at the perfect time for Barry.

However, I do think would be a risk going for somebody with no prior managerial experience.

Of course, they did so with Beale, but when there are quality candidates out there such as Neil Critchley, who have that experience and in this division, I think that is the route I would be going down.

Declan Harte

Barry would be another interesting approach in a similar vein as the appointment of Beale.

The club obviously has no fear regarding the coach’s lack of experience as the main man having brought Beale in last summer with a similar CV to his name.

Barry is very highly rated and was poached from the Ireland setup to join Roberto Martinez’s backroom team for the Belgian national side.

He has also worked under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea, and was instrumental in the tactical shift that saw the team adapt to the German’s style of play so quickly following Frank Lampard’s dismissal.

That kind of coaching pedigree would certainly make for an exciting addition to the Championship and could be a gamble worth taking for QPR.

Toby Wilding

This does feel like an interesting one to consider from a QPR perspective.

Admittedly, the fact that Barry has never held a first-team management role may raise a few questions about just how suited he is to the role, but that didn’t stop them moving for Beale, which certainly worked out for them in terms of on-field results.

Indeed, when you consider the pedigree and quality of player that Barry has been working with in his roles with Chelsea and Belgium, he should know all about how to deal with the very best on offer, and the challenges that come with that.

As a result, he could be well prepared for the challenge of adapting to first-team management in the Championship at QPR, meaning this could be one that is at least worth looking into for those in charge at Loftus Road.