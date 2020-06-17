‘Would be a risk’, ‘A talented player’ – Should Charlton renew interest in 10-goal playmaker? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Marcus Maddison is among four players that will reportedly play no further part for Hull City this season, with the on-loan playmaker set to become a free agent at the end of the month.

Maddison scored 10 goals and added eight assists for Peterborough United in the first half of the season but joined the Tigers on loan in January.

According to The Yorkshire Post, the 26-year-old will play no further part for Hull this season, while his deal with the Posh set to expire at the end of June.

Charlton Athletic are thought to have had a bid accepted for the playmaker in January and they could be a potential destination for him this summer.

But should they renew their interest in Maddison?

We asked our FLW writers for their verdict…

George Dagless

I’d say no.

Maddison is a talented player but I just think Charlton could do without bringing him in, to be honest.

He’s good enough to play in the Championship but given what’s happened at Hull now, and in the past, I don’t see many sides looking to gamble on him in the summer.

Perhaps he’ll go abroad – I can’t see him wanting to play in League One next year – but I do just think that Charlton need to keep things fairly stable in the near future and Lee Bowyer will want to do that.

George Harbey

I don’t think Charlton should look to reignite interest in Maddison this summer, no.

If Lee Bowyer stays and Charlton do go down to League One, then they will need to bring in good characters in order to pick the club and the fan base back up and help ignite a promotion push.

Maddison’s attitude doesn’t seem too great having had various problems in the past, and whilst he may be an excellent midfielder at League One level, I don’t think his head is in the right place.

After having problems with the likes of Lyle Taylor and Chris Solly towards the back end of this season, it would be a risk to sign him in my opinion.

Sam Rourke

If I’m honest, I’d steer clear.

There is no denying that Maddison is a very talented boy, and has match-winning qualities that can set him apart from other players.

However, there are question marks over his consistency and his attitude, with his spell at Championship side Hull City being far from fruitful. He has simply not been able to emulate the goalscoring form he showcased at Peterborough.

Charlton need to sign solid, reliable players that can be depended on when the going gets tough whatever division they find themselves in next season, and despite this being a free transfer, I feel there are too many risks attached to Maddison and the Addicks should avoid it.

If the winger can get his head back into the game, and start producing form consistently again, he’ll be a coup for someone – but you feel Maddison is the sort of player where it will only work if all the variables at the club sit well with him.