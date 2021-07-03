‘Would be a ridiculously good signing’ – Ipswich eye-up player recently relegated from top-fight football: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town are interested in re-signing midfielder Bersant Celina, a report from TWTD has revealed.

Celina spent the 2017/18 season on loan at Portman Road, scoring eight goals in 38 games for the club.

The 24-year-old joined French side Dijon from Swansea last summer, but was unable to prevent the club from suffering relegation from Ligue 1 at the end of last season.

Now, this latest update has claimed that Ipswich are among a number of clubs interested in signing Celina, who has three years remaining on his current contract with Dijon.

But would Celina be a good signing for Ipswich? And is he a player they need to bring to Portman Road?

We put asked some of our Football League World writers for their thoughts on that, and here, is a look at what they had to say.

Jacob Potter

What a signing this would be for the Tractor Boys!

Celina might have struggled for consistent game time towards the end of his time with Swansea City, and he’ll feel as though he has a point to prove in English football.

He was brilliant in his loan spell with Ipswich Town earlier in his career as well, with eight goals and one assist whilst on loan from Manchester City.

Ipswich could certainly benefit from adding additional strength in depth to their side, and Celina would certainly provide them with just that.

It would be a real statement of intent by Paul Cook’s side if they were able to land his signature.

Phil Spencer

This would be a ridiculously good signing if Ipswich Town could pull it off.

Unfortunately I just can’t see it happening.

Bersant Celina’s last spell at Portman Road was an impressive spell in the Championship, a move that led to his switch to Swansea City.

Since then he’s rarely looked back and even though last term was disappointing with Dijon, I think he’s better than League One.

Unless the player has a real desire to move back to the Tractorboys I’m convinced that he’ll get better offers from the Championship or other leagues around Europe and so I’d be very surprised if this one was to come off.

Jordan Rushworth

This would be an excellent signing for Ipswich to make this summer and it would be a statement of their intent if they were able to convince a player of the attacker’s quality to make the move to a League One side. The 24-year-old already knows Portman Road well from his previous loan spell with the club and would therefore be able to slot in straight away next season.

Celina has always been a player capable of providing moments of magic that can make the difference in tight matches. At League One level you could see him doing that on more than a handful of occasions and he could really thrive under the coaching of Paul Cook.

However, it is going to be difficult to convince Celina to make a move back to Ipswich while they are still in the third tier of English football. The 24-year-old is unlikely to be short of offers elsewhere and that means that he might get the chance to stay at a higher level.

Having said that, Celina could thrive with being the main man at Ipswich next season and that is surely what he would be if he did arrive at Portman Road. It would be a signing that would make the rest of the league really sit up and take notice of the Tractor Boys.